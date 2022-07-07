Each summer there are a vast number of community ed programs available to sign up for online at the Monticello community education website (https://monticello.ce.eleyo.com/). There is a large variety of activities for a range of ages that are available to sign up for.
You can sort or search with various options down to the day of the week, time and age etc. Listed here are some of the options available to choose from.
Classes cover a multitude of sports like basketball, fishing, football, gymnastics, wrestling and more and are hosted at different locations throughout Monti.
Some classes have already been filled or are close so openings are limited in some cases.
Advanced summer gymnastics
This course is for gymnasts in sixth through 12th grade and works on different techniques that are associated with the level of high school competition. This class is taught by Monticello gymnastics Head Coach Kelly Osland and the rest of the coaching staff and is held in the Monticello High School gymnastics gym.
There are two classes per day on Mondays and Wednesdays and one on Thursdays for three weeks starting on Monday, July 11 and ending on Thursday, July 28. The first class begins at 8:30 a.m. with the second following immediately after at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The Thursday classes go from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
There are other gymnastics classes available as well.
Basketball decision training
There are two different courses for this one. One is for kids in grades four and five and the other for kids in sixth through eighth grade.
The camp will be working on different drills that work on the fundamentals of basketball, like ball handling, shooting and decision making through drills and small sided games.
The camp is over for both boys and girls and takes place from Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21. The first age group starts at 10 a.m. and lasts for an hour with the second age group going at 11:10 a.m. and also lasting for an hour. The classes are hosted in the Monticello High School field house.
There is also a girls basketball camp directed by Jill Kedrowsk, who is a former multi-sport athlete from SCSU, available as well. Details can be found online.
Dodgeball
This class is for kids in grades three through six. It runs Monday, July 11, Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 14.
Kids will play dodgeball and similar variations of the game outside at Eastview Education Center on the soccer field. The class begins at noon and runs for 50 minutes.
Fishing contests
This course is a fishing contest for kids from grades one through five. The kids will be fishing off the fishing pier at the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
Participants need to bring their own pole and life jacket, but bait is provided.
There will be small prizes for whoever catches the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish.
There are two different dates for this contest. The first is on Tuesday, July 12 and the second is on Tuesday, August 9.
Girls youth lacrosse camp
This course is a youth lacrosse camp for girls that will be in grades one through eight for the upcoming school year.
The camp will focus on the fundamentals of lacrosse, including scooping, catching, shooting and the rules of the game. The camp is open for girls of all experience levels from beginners to veterans.
There will be sticks available for new beginners. More veteran players will have an opportunity to work with high school players on more advanced drills.
The course takes place at the Monticello High School Stadium and runs for three weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Tuesday, July 12 and ends on Thursday, July 28 and runs for an hour beginning at 6 p.m.
