Christian Noble, jack of all trades

Big Lake’s Christian Noble is a talented athlete. He runs cross country, track, and wrestles. He doesn’t just participate in them all, he crushes it. He’s one of the top performers for the cross country team, coming in fourth as an individual at the latest cross country meet.
As a sophomore he went undefeated in wrestling and won the state title at 113 pounds after taking third as a freshman.
Noble also was a participant in last spring’s state track meet.
No matter how you cut it, Noble is a stud.
“Christian Noble is one of those kids that as a coach you dream about. Not only does he have the determination where he’s going to just go out and do what it takes to win, he has the physical tools,” said Todd Trutna, the Big Lake’s cross country coach.
He’s athletic and has the drive and motivation to put it all together. He’s smart and has the intangibles every coach dreams about having in an athlete. He’s a great student as well.
“He’s an outstanding leader,” Trutna added. “He’ll just see what needs to be done and he’ll take the team with him.”
Other students just naturally gravitate to Noble. He’s truly one of a kind.
Out for track his ninth grade year, the cross country team needed to fill some spots, and naturally Noble was the right fit. He didn’t just fill in either, he excelled. He’s been a force for the cross country team ever since.
Noble’s determination is second to none. Trutna compared Noble to a bulldog, “he sets his mind to something. He sinks his teeth into it and he’s not going to let go.”
Noble has high goals for himself. Not just as an athlete, but as a student as well. He does whatever it takes to reach his goals, no matter what they are.
He’s a well rounded athlete. Noble went to state in three sports. He’s a true testament that participating in multiple sports can truly help an athlete flourish and not just sticking to a single sport year round.
“It would be really easy for him just to become a wrestler. He’s going to be a division one wrestler, so obviously that’s where his passion and his great gifts are,” mentioned Trutna. But he didn’t stop at just being a wrestler. He’s a natural competitor.
If you ask him, he’ll admit he’s always been competitive by nature. He loves competition and seeks it out wherever he can, whether that be on the wrestling mat, traversing across the terrain in cross country, or sprinting on the track.
In junior high he played football instead of running cross country, so when he joined the team in high school it was a new experience for him.
“I was always pretty fast as a kid. Usually I’d win the mile when you ran it in school so I thought I might as well go out since I’m not playing football anymore. I thought I’d be pretty good at cross country so I went out for that,” said Christian Noble.
And when it came to wrestling, it was a natural sport for him to join.
“I had a lot of energy as a kid,” Noble said. “My parents thought it would be a good idea for me to do something with that energy. They put me in wrestling and I was pretty good at it and I stuck with it.”
He’s going on his thirteenth year on the mat coming up this winter once wrestling starts.
Training for his three varsity sports all kind of come together and keeps him in tip-top shape at all times. Cross country gets Noble in condition for wrestling, which keeps him in shape for running track.
“The conditioning of cross country helps your lungs and being able to keep wrestling harder. And obviously you’re running in both cross country and track and I think the power in track running and vaulting has a lot of core strength involved and I think that helps me with my wrestling,” Noble admitted.
Wrestling is his main sport. It doesn’t take long to figure that out either when you see the state champion in action.
Noble hates losing, even though he doesn’t lose very often. That competitive fire has pushed him to try and be the best he can, because he doesn’t want to lose.
“My coaches have always pushed me. They’ve helped me get a lot better. My teammates have always supported me and helped me. Also my parents, all of them combined have helped me be the best me I can be,” Noble said.
Christian’s dad, Andy Noble, says that Christian is a hard worker, “he’s determined. He’s pretty obsessive about what he wants to do and works hard to accomplish his goals.”
“I’m proud of him. His mom and I are really proud of him. We know how hard he works at things and just to see the success from all his hard work is fun for us to watch and enjoy the ride,” Andy Noble added. He loves watching him compete and is excited to see where life takes him.
His goal is just to be the best Christian Noble he can be, “I think being the best I can be I can do almost anything.”
This summer he committed to South Dakota State University to wrestle and is excited to be a Jackrabbit.
