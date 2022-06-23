The ever-growing popularity of esports has hit Monticello High School. Esports is essentially competitive gaming. It’s the exact same concept of traditional sports where you play a competitive season against other schools and compete for a championship, it’s just digital. Instead of taking place on a field or on a track, you compete online.
For the 2021-22 school year, the Monticello High School esports team operated mostly on PC, but there is a growing interest to introduce console gaming (Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch etc.) as well to Montiello esports that will begin to roll out for the upcoming school year.
Examples of current games being played include, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant. There’s also current interest in introducing Minecraft, Fortnite and Rocket League to Monticello as well.
Although console gaming wasn’t yet added to the Monticello team, it’s going to be rolled out starting this next season that will be run by a designated team to allow more students interested in joining a chance to play as well.
Mitch Lageson, a 2022 graduate of MHS started up the esports team for its inaugural season this past school year.
“This is actually our first year doing it. My sophomore year, three years ago, I wanted to start it up, but covid hit and it slowed everything down. This year I decided I’m a senior and I should just do it,” said Lageson.
He added that even though he’s graduated, there’s a couple current students that are ready to take over the lead.
The esports team is open to all high school students grades nine through 12 and this next season there is also going to be a middle school division as well for younger students with an interest in esports as well.
The students compete in tournaments throughout the regular season, which lasts about three months. Pending on where you finish, there’s a chance at playoffs. Players compete for scholarship money in the playoffs that gets shared across the team for graduating seniors. Non-seniors still get access to the money when they graduate.
Each team member of the winning team gets a portion of the scholarship money. The only downside is, those who aren’t pursuing a secondary education don’t get access to the money as it’s strictly for scholarships.
Last year the prize for the winners of the Rainbow Six Siege tournament was $150,000.
Most of the games are five against five, with Rocket League being three against three and Minecraft being a solo competition.
Teams compete against other schools from all across the country. There’s a two week preseason before the three month long regular season before the postseason. Last year for Rainbow Six Siege, the top 16 teams from the regular season played in a bracket style tournament until a champion is determined. Top four teams win prizes with the champion getting the scholarship money.
Monticello finished in sixth place in last year’s Rainbow Six Siege competition.
Those interested in learning more about the Monticello esports team may contact Mitch Lageson at mitchlageson@gmail.com for more information. There will also be an informational meeting to come in August, but no date has been set yet.
