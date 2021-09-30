Coming off a win against North Branch, Monticello hosted Becker on Thursday, Sept. 23 as the regular season for tennis comes to a close. The Magic went for a little bit of a different look against Becker, but was not able to pick up a point.
Becker is a good team so Monticello was just a little overmatched against the Bulldogs.
“Becker is a great team, and we tried something a little different against them. We wanted to see if we could sweep their doubles, which we did not do, but it was a great way to test some things out moving into sections. I was proud of the kids for being willing to switch things up and that will be necessary as we move forward. It also allows people the chance to play something different than what they have all season which is always refreshing for players,” said Katy Horgen.
The Magic lost 7-0, but had a much better time against North Branch earlier in the week.
North Branch 2, Monticello 5
Monticello picked up a win against the Vikings on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Monticello split the singles matches. Sophie Rosh won her match 6-1 , 7-6 (5). Eve Miller also won her singles match 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Monticello swept the doubles matches picking up all three points leading the Magic to victory. Ava Melvin and Adah Mattson won their doubles match 6-2 , 6-2. Katelyn Lindberg and Mara Fuchs won their doubles match 6-2 , 7-6 (4) and Jenna Laughlin and Kenna Wang teamed up to win 6-2 , 1-6 , 6-3.
“It was a great match against North Branch and we had some good battles! Really proud of the girls as many had to step up and play in different positions due to some players being out and they all rose to the challenge. The girls all fought hard and I was so proud of them for never giving up on any points! This is an exciting time with playoffs just around the corner. I am excited to see what the girls do in the upcoming section tournament,” said Horgen.
Monticello 2, Buffalo 5
Monticello travelled to Buffalo for a match on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Abigail DeLarco won her singles match 6-3 , 3-6 , 3-6. Katelyn Lindberg and Mara Fuchs won their doubles match 6-7 , 6-0 , 4-6.
