The section 5AAA playoffs started last week for boys basketball and Monticello enjoyed hosting a home game before playing at a neutral site for the semifinals. #3 Monticello hosted #6 Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, March 9, a team they had already handled easily twice this season.
Senior guard Carson Kolles, tenth in the state in scoring and fourth in class 3A at 25.9 points per game, already had one 40 point effort against the Wildcats earlier in the season.
He scored another 32 points against Chisago Lakes on 13/17 shooting (76.5 percent) and 4/5 (80 percent) from three last Wednesday to help hold down their home court, 79-50.
The Magic propelled themselves to victory taking a 42-21 lead into halftime, holding the Wildcats to shooting just 30.3 percent from the floor in the first 18 minutes.
Monticello also got double digit scoring efforts from senior guard Brady Thompson (20) and freshman guard Luke Emmerich (12). Thompson also added a game-high seven rebounds. Senior guard Wyatt Sawatzke led the team with six assists to go along with six boards and six points.
Monti shot 57.1 percent from the floor in the game and there was no doubt throughout the contest who was going to win.
After beating Chisago Lakes for the third time this season, their reward was #2 Becker. Monticello was 1-1 against Becker this season with a home win on Jan. 28 and a loss on the road on Feb. 25.
Their rubber match in the section semifinals was to determine who would face off against Mississippi 8 champion and section favorite, Princeton, the #1 seed in the section and the fifth ranked team in class 3A.
The section 5AAA semi finals were played at Cambridge-Isanti High School, on Friday, March 11.
The Bulldogs started the game on a 6-0 run that was halted by a Thompson bucket after the senior drove baseline. Emmerich was able to get out and run and finished off a fast break with a two-hand flush to cut the deficit to just two.
It was the Kolles show after that for Monticello as he scored the next ten Magic points. With 11:14 the Magic trailed 18-14, being as close as 16-13 just 26 seconds prior.
The Bulldogs went on a massive run after that and took a 49-20 lead into halftime as the Magic just got ice cold from the floor.
With 7:14 left in the half, junior guard Derek Harley hit one of just two Magic three pointers with the other highlight being an Emmerich chase down block with 4:50 remaining in the first half.
It was just a poor shooting night for the Magic that they weren’t able to recover from. They shot just 7/29 (24.1 percent) in the first half, including 1/13 (7.69 percent) from beyond the arc. Becker shot 21/33 (63.6 percent) in the first half to score 49.
The poor shooting half dug the Magic a hole they weren’t able to climb out of, after allowing 49 in the first half, the defense ramped up and allowed just 20 in the second half, but the 29 point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
However Kolles wasn’t done passing milestones just yet, with a fast break layup in the second half, Kolles moved into fourth all-time in program history with 1,337 career points. They were his final two points in a lustrous Monticello basketball career.
Number 23 scored 23 in his final game. Thompson scored 10 on 3/6 from the floor, adding seven rebounds and an assist. Sawatzke and senior forward Joe Schluender both scored four in their final games for Monticello.
The difference in the game was shooting. Without being able to get back and settle in their halfcourt defense, Monticello had a tough time getting pressure on Becker and that limited their fast break chances, something the Magic excelled in all year. The red and black were limited to just four points off turnovers, a number that is usually much higher.
The loss ended Monticello’s season. They finished with a record of 14-14 in Head Coach Dillon Naumann’s inaugural season, 9-5 and a second place finish in the Mississippi 8. Monti lose six seniors to graduation from this team, including four starters (Schluender, Sawatzke, Kolles and Thompson). Guard Austin Marquette and forward Titus Peters graduate from the team as well.
Becker advanced to the section final this Friday against Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
