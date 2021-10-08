Big Lake hosted Becker on Monday for their last regular season home game of the season. It almost didn’t even happen, with one of the referees not showing up the game was in doubt. After a 15 minute delay the game did indeed kickoff.
Freshman goalkeeper Tyler Huver was phenomenal in this one. Just one minute in he dove to his right to make a save on a shot in the bottom left corner. He was required to make another big save just a minute later and remained busy throughout the game.
He made a number of quality saves in the first ten minutes of the game, a theme that occurred the rest of the afternoon as well.
With the game still scoreless, Charly Dongmo had the first good chance for the Hornets breaking free and ripping a shot off, but right at the Bulldog keeper and the game still remained scoreless.
A couple minutes later Andrew Lange got another shot off in the box coming off a cross, but his shot was also directed right at the keeper again.
The first goal of the game occurred with 14:34 left in the first half. Becker was awarded a corner kick and Huver made the initial save, but the Bulldogs were able to tap in a rebound for the opening goal.
A couple minutes later Huver was called upon again to make another save, once again diving to his right pushing the ball out of bounds.
Huver made several more high quality saves yet again as the half ticked down.
The score remained 1-0 heading into halftime.
Two minutes into the second half, Dongmo ripped a shot, but the Becker keeper was on it making an acrobatic save to keep Big Lake scoreless.
A couple minutes later the Bulldogs scored again increasing their lead 2-0 on an absolute laser of a shot from Micah Boyer.
20 seconds after the Becker goal, Dongmo had another chance with a shot on goal, but again right at the keeper. Big Lake was still not going to give up.
With 13:53 left in the game, Frank Djalla sent a nice cross into the box right for Dongmo, who finished with a header to cut their deficit in half, 2-1.
Big Lake kept making a late push for the equalizer, but it would never come despite a couple of good looks. With under five minutes left perhaps with their best last chance Big Lake had a shot that went high over the net and out of play.
Becker would hang on to win 2-1. It was a great effort by Big Lake, who never gave up and kept coming at Becker with everything they had. It is a young team that gets better every game and there’s no doubt that in the next couple of years they’re going to be a high quality team. Most of the boys play club together too, so they play with a high level of chemistry that will also continue to get better as time goes by.
There were a couple mistakes made defensively that ended up being the major difference. That coupled with Big Lake not converting all of their chances was the other big difference.
“Second half we held the play a little bit better. I thought that we were aggressive and we didn’t lay down. We were battling back and we created a lot of good chances and we didn’t put them away. That’s part of a little younger team. Next year and the year after that I still have the same team and those go in and it’s a three to one game,” said head coach Mike Baldwin.
Big Lake (2-7-3, 1-4-2) finishes their season with road matches against Delano in a non-conference match on Thursday and Chisago Lakes (3-8-1, 2-4-1) on Saturday as the regular season comes to a close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.