It was Monticello’s biggest test of the year to date on Friday, Oct. 8. Monticello took the short trek up Highway 10 for an out of district match-up against undefeated Becker. Becker is a great physical football team that was just too much for Monticello to handle this time.
The Bulldogs took advantage of some Magic mistakes to build a 24-0 halftime lead that led Becker to continue their undefeated streak on the year.
Becker got the ball first to begin the game and they wasted no time getting points on the board. A 39-yard-pass connection from QB Ryan Bengtson to Nicholas Berglund two minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead. It was the first of three touchdown connections between the two.
On the ensuing Magic drive, Alex Fearing ripped off a 16 yard rush and the Magic looked like they had a good chance to match the Becker scoring drive, but a fumble on the next snap was recovered by the Bulldogs and they took over on the Magic 35.
This time it was a 16 yard passing touchdown from R. Bengtson to Berglund with 6:56 left in the first quarter for a quick 14-0 lead.
Monticello turned it over on downs the next drive and Becker, who started on their own 46, finished the drive with a one yard plunge into the end zone from Carter Callahan in the second quarter.
Monticello still couldn’t get anything going on offense. Freshman quarterback Luke Emmerich threw too high on a wide receiver screen and with the ball landing behind Emmerich, was a live ball that the Bulldogs pounced on. Becker started the drive in excellent field position on the Monticello 35.
This time however, the Magic defense stood strong getting a fourth down stop and got the ball back with a chance to cut into the deficit before halftime. The offense still couldn’t muster much of anything and were forced to punt.
The Magic forced a Bulldogs punt, but had to punt it right back and Becker took over on the Magic 40 with 3:35 left in the half. With 21.4 seconds left Zach Bengtson split the uprights for a 27 yard field goal taking a 24-0 lead into the half.
Monticello got the ball to start the half, but traded punts with Becker. On their second possession of the half, they botched another snap and the Bulldogs recovered again on the Magic 25.
R. Bengtson found Berglund for the third time on the night from five yards out to ice the game as the Bulldogs held a 31-0 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter.
Carson Kolles was the bright spot for the Magic in the fourth quarter. On fourth down in the red zone, Kolles broke up a pass in the end zone to keep the score where it was and gave the Magic a chance to break the shutout.
Kolles did just that. Kolles and the Magic drove down the field and Kolles capped the drive off with a 24 yard scamper to get Monticello on the board with 4:57 left. Wyatt Sawatzke converted the extra point to get us to our final score, 31-7.
Monticello shot themselves in the foot against Becker, otherwise they would have stood a much better chance, especially with a much better second half.
Head Coach Andy Pierskalla mentioned you can’t give a team like Becker extra possessions, “when you give them extra opportunities, you know we had a lot of fumbles tonight, some missed snaps, and we’re gonna take some licks from here and there, but when you do that against a good team, that’s the outcome you’re gonna get,” said Pierskalla.
Outside of the turnovers, Monticello executed their run game well. It was just the turnovers that killed them. Besides those miscues, they ran the ball effectively throughout the game, like on their scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
Guys like Kolles, Austin Marquette, Sawatzke, Fearing and Brady Thompson are going to be key for the Magic going forward as they try and lock up the North Central - Blue district title. It will come down to Monticello and Sauk Rapids-Rice the last week of the regular season to decide who takes the crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.