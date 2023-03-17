monti girls basketball section final

The Monticello girls basketball team huddles before the section final against Becker.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello girls basketball team met with the Becker Bulldogs at Buffalo High School for the Section 5AAA championship game on Thursday, March 9, a rematch of last year’s final. It was an absolute battle for 36 minutes, but in the end, Becker came out on top with a 63-49 victory over Monti.

In a game where the final isn’t indicative of how close it actually was, Monti never let the game completely escape them. Becker closed the game out with some free throws at the end when the Magic needed to extend the game during their comeback attempt. But otherwise, Monti put the top team in Class 3A on upset watch from the very beginning.

Sam Voll

Freshman guard Sam Voll throws up a logo three-pointer at the end of the first half against Becker.
Liv Hanson jumper

Monticello senior Liv Hanson rises up for a mid-range jumper against Becker during the section final, Thursday, March 9 at Buffalo High School.

