The Monticello girls basketball team met with the Becker Bulldogs at Buffalo High School for the Section 5AAA championship game on Thursday, March 9, a rematch of last year’s final. It was an absolute battle for 36 minutes, but in the end, Becker came out on top with a 63-49 victory over Monti.
In a game where the final isn’t indicative of how close it actually was, Monti never let the game completely escape them. Becker closed the game out with some free throws at the end when the Magic needed to extend the game during their comeback attempt. But otherwise, Monti put the top team in Class 3A on upset watch from the very beginning.
As always, the girls showed perseverance in their final game of the season, and it started with their defense, “We had a good game. Held them to 62 and we wanted them under 70,” said Monticello senior Sophia Haase. “You know, it was a tough game with finishing. I think we stepped up and played them well. It was a good game.”
Haase is a gritty defender and an underrated scorer. She had a lot of tough matchups on defense, and it doesn’t get any tougher than Becker. The Bulldogs shot just 43.8 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from deep against Monti, and Haase was a big reason for that. Becker senior guard Ayla Brown came into the game averaging 18.9 ppg on 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc. Brown was held to just 3 points on 1-for-7 shooting against the Magic.
Both teams featured a similar style of play. They both like to pressure ball handlers and play uptempo. Monti got a stop after Becker won the tip, but the Bulldogs scored on their next two possessions and grabbed a 5-0 lead. The Magic responded with a 4-0 run of their own. Freshman guard Sam Voll connected on two attempts from the charity stripe, and senior forward Liv Hanson drilled a midrange jumper to keep the game close.
Monti Head Coach Craig Geyen preached all year for his team to believe, and they carried that confidence to the end, “Believe. That was another keyword for us throughout the year, which was just: believe, believe, believe. And I feel like this last month they really turned that up.”
With 12:14 left in the first half, senior guard Lily Manning showed off her quick hands with a steal and got the ball to Voll, who ended up at the foul line again. Voll went 1-for-2 and cut the deficit to just one.
Voll was aggressive and did plenty of damage at the free throw line in the first half. After Becker got an offensive board and a putback to take a 10-7 lead, Voll responded with yet another trip to the line. She made both and kept Monti within one.
Trying to pull away, Becker went on a mini-run, but with 8:32 left, Manning hit a big three and got Monti within two again at 14-12. Monti’s defense kept coming up with stops, but Becker converted just enough offensive rebounds into second-chance points to keep their lead.
Manning gave Monti a brief 18-17 lead after going inside for two points. Becker proceeded to make some tough shots despite tight defense. The Bulldogs went on an 11-1 run to end the half and took a 28-19 lead into the break. It was one of the few times all year that Becker was held to under 30 in the first half.
After halftime, Becker went on an 8-0 run thanks to some incredibly tough shot-making. With 13:56 left, Becker took a timeout after Voll beat her defender in isolation and took it to the rack for an easy deuce. Hanson then hit back-to-back buckets and pulled the red and black to within 12 again.
The 19-1 run Becker went on to end the first and begin the second ended up being the difference in the game. Monticello continued to battle and the score remained at about a 10-point difference until the final minutes.
Hanson pulled Monti to within eight and Voll later hit a three that brought them back to within 53-46. With 1:12 left Voll was fouled on a drive to the basket and earned a trip to the line. She made the first but missed the second and brought the score to within 53-47. Unfortunately, that’s as close as the score got. Becker closed the game out with free throws and is looking for their fifth straight state championship game appearance (including the canceled 2020 game).
This game was proof of Monticello’s growth over the past year. They nearly doubled their win total from last season (13 to 23) and gave Becker a good fight after the Bulldogs led comfortably for most of the section final last season.
Geyen preached to his team all year to enjoy the ride, “We talk about celebrate. Celebrate everything throughout the year because just one team gets to celebrate at the very very end,” said Geyen. “Celebrate victories. Celebrate the small things.”
Geyen also mentioned how blessed the program is to have support from everybody top-down, from the fans to administration.
Voll closed the season out with a 19-point outburst. Hanson was second on the team with 11 points. Haase was third with 7 points, senior forward Miranda Smith had 6, Manning had 5, and senior guard Sammi May had 2.
It was the final game for eight Monticello seniors; Haase, May, Hanson, Manning, Sonja Olson, Faith Carson, Smith, and Graycee Roubinek.
“We’re going to miss them. This 2023 team was one of the best that’s ever come through our whole program. From the start of Monticello girls basketball to now they’ve laid a bunch of foundations for the next kids,” mentioned Geyen. “We can’t thank our seniors enough. We can’t thank our senior parents enough for their support. Everybody on this team I can’t thank them all enough. It’s a special team that you don’t always get. It’s a joy to coach them and a joy to be at practice every single day.”
Voll will return for her sophomore year after leading Monti in scoring at 15.5 ppg. Junior Ava Nebben is the only other player on the roster who played in at least 20 games this season. Freshmen Aubrey Krienke, Parker Haffeman, Abby Ruda and Addison Ruda also made appearances off the bench for the Magic this season. It’ll be a 180 from this year’s senior-heavy lineup.
