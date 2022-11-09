Last season Big Lake and Monticello finished as co-Mississippi 8 champions but never got the chance to settle their differences in the Section 5AAA tournament.
This season, the Magic won the conference by themselves, thanks in part to a 3-0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-20) victory in Big Lake to finish a point ahead of North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti for the conference title.
Both Big Lake and Monticello had their ups and downs this season, but this time they had a chance to meet in the section tournament for ultimate bragging rights on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo High School.
To get there, Monticello swept Minneapolis Edison 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-9) and beat Totino-Grace in four (25-8, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11) to reach the Section 5AAA championship match. Big Lake easily handled Fridley 3-0 (25-6, 25-3, 25-7) before coming back down 0-2 against Zimmerman to win in five (23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8) to set up a rematch with Monticello in the section final. It was the first time in a long time the Hornets made it to the section final. Monticello of course beat Totino-Grace in five last season to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The two schools, sitting just about six miles apart from each other, have developed a healthy rivalry over the years, but this time it was the Magic who got the last laugh.
Monticello beat Big Lake 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-13) to advance to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
Both teams can score so the difference was going to come down to defense. Monticello gave Big Lake a bit of a different look from earlier this season and the Hornets weren’t able to figure out an answer in time.
“It ultimately came down to where we were putting the ball and also our defense,” said senior captain Kaylee Stegora. “Our defense has come a long way this year. It started out rough, but we’ve definitely pieced it together now and I think that really saved us.”
Monticello swung the ball hard, placed their shots well, and maintained a high level of energy throughout the match.
The first set was back and forth to start. It was tied 6-6 before the Magic took the next seven out of ten points and forced Big Lake to take a timeout trailing Monti 13-9. The Hornets came out of the timeout and took the next two points and Monticello eventually called their own timeout leading just 17-16.
Much like their first match earlier in the year, things were tight as neither team was able to get much of a leg up on the other to begin the match.
The Magic scored the next five out of six points and the Hornets called their second timeout while trailing 22-17. Big Lake scored first coming out of the timeout, but Monticello finished them off 25-20 and took a 1-0 lead.
Big Lake came out hard to begin the second set. Leading 4-1, Big Lake forced Monticello to call a timeout. Monticello responded with a run of their own and Big Lake called timeout as the Magic took a 9-5 lead. Their run continued and the Hornets called their second timeout trailing 16-8.
It looked like the Magic were about to run away with it when they held a 19-9 lead, but the Hornets weren’t going to go down without a fight. They stormed all the way back and closed the gap to just 22-18 and Monticello used their second timeout. Monticello then took three of the next four points to take set two 25-19.
It put the Hornets in a familiar spot, but they weren’t going to give up. They had just come back from a 2-0 deficit in their last match and were hoping to duplicate that feat once again.
Monticello had other ideas.
The red and black took an 8-3 lead to begin set three and Big Lake called timeout. Monticello kept their foot on the gas and Big Lake called their second timeout trailing 16-5. The Magic didn’t let up. Monticello took the final set 25-13 and clinched their second straight state tournament appearance.
“None of it was set in stone, you know? There was kind of a background voice in our head like, we don’t have our seniors from last year, who led us through a lot of up and down games. I think the best part is that it’s so nice that we did it ourselves. It’s crazy. None of us ever expected it, but we had high hopes… I think everybody is really surprised, but we’re really excited,” said Stegora.
Monticello came out aggressively in multiple areas. “I think we came out really aggressively,” said Modaff. “We served aggressively, which was a bit of a struggle… we were swinging aggressively and really trying to own the net.”
Modaff was able to make adjustments in their positioning to put them in the best spots to defend Big Lake, who plays a higher offense than Monticello is used to seeing.
It was most rewarding to Modaff to see her team come together through the trials and tribulations the season brought them and conquer those en route back to the state tournament.
Big Lake Head Coach Alisha Brust’s message to the team was win or lose just put up a fight. It was the first time in her 22 years as coach that Big Lake reached a section final. “There were a lot of nerves tonight. You could tell they were a little tight, but we just said ‘no pressure. You’re not expected to win. Anything you do is a bonus.’ So we were hoping to come out and play hard, which they did at times so it was good to see.”
Big Lake prepared for Monticello to tip the ball a lot tonight, but the Magic swung the ball a lot instead to counter that and give them a different look from earlier in the season.
The Hornets struggled to play a complete match, which was kind of the story of the season. They’d have great stretches but weren’t consistent enough to put together an entire match.
Monticello advanced to the state tournament with their win. Their opponent is #3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, in the opening round of the tournament. That match is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.
