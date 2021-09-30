Brady Thompson, comeback kid

Last year was tough for Brady Thompson. In the Magic’s fourth football game against Owatonna, Thompson planted his foot during a play and went down hearing a pop. He ended up tearing his ACL and meniscus on both sides of his knee. But the comeback is greater than the setback.
The injury required a two-part surgery with a recovery timeline of about nine to 12 months. Thompson wanted to return for the start of the football season this year and while he didn’t quite reach that goal, he still only missed two games this season. And when you consider last year’s season started later than normal, Brady would have likely succeeded in his goal to not miss any games this year.
For any athlete, let alone a high school student athlete, to recover that fast from such an injury is truly remarkable.
With Head Coach Andy Pierskalla being in his first year with the team, he heard from other coaches how devastating of an injury Thompson suffered and how big of a blow it was to Magic football.
Thompson is easy to root for. Anybody you talk to is quick to point out the quality of character Brady has.
“I met him and it’s easy to see, he’s not just a great player, but a great person,” said Pierskalla. “He’s one of those silent leaders. He’s always on time. He cleans up the locker room. He does all those little unsung hero things. Not to mention he’s just a leader,” added Pierskalla.
Thompson is always doing the right thing. The perfect example is how he attacked his rehab in order to get back to the football field, and the basketball court come this winter.
“It’s nothing but miraculous,” Pierskalla said of Thompson’s recovery.
With the advancements in modern medicine, tearing your ACL is no longer a death sentence for athletes. It wasn’t a matter of if with Brady, it was merely a matter of when.
Brady bought into everything he was told he needed to do to come back.
“He was motivated from the very first day,” said Monticello’s Licensed Athletic Trainer (LAT) Courtney Kelly. “I just closed out his injury the other day. And from the day he tore his ACL to the day the doctor said it’s a go was just 320 days. He bought in every single day from anything and everything that I asked of him, the doctors asked of him, the trainers that he was working with asked of him,” Kelly added.
Brady’s dedication to get better throughout the entire process is why he was able to return so fast from his knee injury.
Of course not every day was easy, but Brady put in the work to recover.
“He was doing his rehab seven days a week and with most high school kids you’re lucky if you get three days out of them,” mentioned Kelly.
Brady took it upon himself to use his resources and worked hard to return for this football season. He returned in week three against St. Francis for his first game action since the injury occurred. Brady finished with a 10 yard catch and three tackles, playing both sides of the ball.
Brady got cleared to play on Wednesday before that game against St. Francis.
Going forward he might tack on even more work, returning kicks for special teams and playing all three phases of football.
Having done work with the hospital and LAT Kelly to return, Brady also worked with another trainer during the process as well and he was running after just three months.
Brady was given that nine to 12 month timeline depending on how much rehab work he wanted to do. Safe to say he attacked that rehab and hit the early part of his recovery window.
“A lot of my family and friends helped me through mentally. My friends and family were always there for me,” said Thompson. “When it came to the physical part Courtney (Kelly) was always there in the school and making workouts for me to do,” he added.
Now Brady is all the way back and can look past the injury and just focus on playing ball.
“It feels good to be back finally. Not watching and actually playing and participating. I felt motivated, especially during basketball season, watching my friends play and me not being able to be out there with some of my best friends,” said Thompson.
All that hard work has paid off for Brady. He’s back on the gridiron, where he’s going to be a key contributor in Monticello’s success. He’s also very much looking forward to his return to the basketball court.
Brady Thompson is a prime example that with hard work and dedication, no goal is out of reach.
