Brady Plattner shoots his way to nationals

Big Lake was home to the state’s best scoring trap shooter through Friday, June 24. Plattner finished with a season average score of 24.90 (each round is worth 25).
His score of 24.90 eclipsed Gabe Abner from Benson by 0.10 as the state’s top marksman and ranked number one out of 11,740 registered trap shooters in the state.
Scores are taken from four different tournaments throughout the season and weekly competitions that take place on Monday’s.
Plattner missed just one pigeon all year in weekly competitions, which equates to hitting 124/125 pigeons in his five weeks of competition.
His performance helped Big Lake qualify as a team to the MSHSL trap shooting state tournament for just the third time over the past decade since the team was founded in 2012. The state tournament took place at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Friday, June 24.
As an outdoorsman, Plattner started shooting when he was nine-years-old and it took him to where he is today.
“I loved to be outdoors. I started shooting when I was nine-years-old and I found different ways to keep shooting,” said Plattner.
He’s enjoyed his time with the Big Lake trap shooting team over the past six years.
“It’s been pretty good. There’s a lot of good people and great places to shoot. It’s been a great experience,” said Plattner.
Just the week prior, Plattner was in a nine day competition in Alexandria, MN that concluded on Monday, June 20. Approximately 8,000 students were registered for that tournament from across the state and Plattner finished fourth in his class.
In trap shooting, each school sends a group of five shooters that take 25 shots each that makes up one round. There are five stations and each shooter gets five shots at each station during a round as they rotate through. Five shots at five stations makes up the 25 shots per each round.
In Minnesota, the top 40 (out of 329) teams qualify for the MSHSL trap shooting tournament. Plattner helped Big Lake enter the tournament as the 25th best team in Minnesota.
There were two portions of the MSHSL trap shooting state tournament, a team and an individual portion, and Plattner took shots in both.
It’s a grueling tournament, between both team and individuals, Plattner took 200 shots that day alone.
“It’s a long day,” said Roy McMullen, co-head coach of the Big Lake trap shooting team. “We never know what’s going to happen. The wind can be a factor, the elevation and the drop off of the trap house is a factor,” added McMullen.
Luckily, it was a bright and sunny day with some gusts of wind, but overall fairly calm.
Not much for words, Plattner leads by example, which McMullen was quick to point out and is very apparent when meeting Plattner as well.
“Brady has always been that quiet, calm guy. He’s very reserved. Doesn’t say a lot. He just gets up and does his thing. He’s very dedicated. He shoots a lot of other tournaments. He’s a good shooter and has been for a long time,” said McMullen.
The proof is in the pudding. Plattner has been on the Big Lake trap shooting team since he was in seventh grade, joining varsity after just one year. Last year he qualified for the state and national tournament. At nationals in Michigan last year, Plattner finished 106th out of over 3,000 shooters.
Plattner will be at nationals again this year when they take place in Michigan next month.
What sets Plattner apart from other shooters is his calm demeanor, which is important in trap shooting. It’s a very mental game that moves at a very fast pace. One has to have a short memory when it comes to trap shooting, like a quarterback or a pitcher on the mound or in the circle.
It was a pretty smooth sailing season for Plattner, after all, he spends hours practicing and it’s very apparent when he’s shooting. Platter said he shoots about 100 to 110 rounds each year (that’s 2,500-2,750 shots).
A year after shooting a 96 (out of 100) at the state tournament and finishing tied for 20th, Plattner shot a 97 this year to finish tied for 24th.
Five shooters had perfect scores this year after just two last year. 10 shooters had a 99 and eight shot a 98 after just two shot a 99 last year and nine had 98 for comparison. Last year a 97 would have tied Plattner for 14th.
As a team, Big Lake finished in eighth with a team total score of 477, just 12 shots behind Wayzata for the team state title.
Always wanting to be a top shooter, it’s safe to say Plattner has accomplished that goal.
“When I was starting in eighth grade I always wanted to be a top 10 ranked shooter in the state. Last year I placed 11th, so I wanted to get top five this year. As it just kept coming, I ended up getting number one,” said Plattner.
When asked before the state tournament started, Platter said it would be fun to go out on top, but that either way he’s enjoyed his time and that’s what matters to him.
“It would be pretty cool going out on a big bang as a senior, but I think I accomplished all I’ve really been looking forward to my whole career of shooting. Whatever happens it’ll be fun,” mentioned Plattner.
But the fun isn’t quite over for him yet. Next up for Plattner is another trip to nationals next month where he looks to improve on his near top 100 finish last season.
Next year, Plattner will be attending Bemidji State University to join their club trap shooting team where he looks to “just show them what I’ve got.”
