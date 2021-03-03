Boys hockey slips to St. Francis

The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team took on No. 6 St. Francis on Friday, Feb. 26 and fell 8-4.
The game came down to the final period. The Eagles couldn’t keep up with the Saints movement on offense.
The Eagles are currently No. 8 in the conference with a few games left in the season.
In the first period St. Francis was the first to score, 5:42 minutes into the game.
Becker/Big Lake then scored about five minutes later tying the score to end the period.
Luke Bordson scored with even strength and assists going to Trenten Rupar and Tyler Schmitt.
In the second period the two teams went back and fourth. The Saints scored three goals and the Eagles scored two goals.
Rupar scored for Becker/Big Lake with assists going to Schmitt and Bordson.
Schmitt scored next for the Eagles off of the power play. Assists went to Luke Ruppelius and Ethan Tobako.
The score was 4-3 heading into the third period with the Eagles trailing.
St. Francis went on a scoring spree in the final period with four goals.
Becker/Big Lake had one goal and couldn’t cut the gap.
Tobako scored the sole goal in the third period for the Eagles with 9:35 on the clock and the assist going to Rupar.
Th Eagles only had two penalties. One from Jack Beckstrom for tripping in the first period and one from Tobako in the third period for an interference.
The boys had 22 shots on goal as a team and 11 points for the night.
Eagle goalie Mitch Reasoner had 32 saves in the net and a .800 save percentage for the night.
