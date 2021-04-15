Boys golf looks forward to swinging in 2021

The Monticello boys golf team is preparing for a full season, but is still being cautious when it comes to COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Head Coach Brian Hoffman said the pandemic will be the hardest hurdle of the 2021 season.
When asked who the Magic teams’ toughest opponent would be Hoffman responded, “COVID. We need to keep everyone healthy so that we can have fun in the sun.”
Hoffman has been coaching for 11 years and his assistant coach is Brian Callahan.
The three captains for the golf team are Aaron Puppe, Brady Bergstrom, and Gunnar Sibley.
“I have nine to 11 players fighting for the top six varsity spots,” Hoffman said. “That’s a good problem to have. We have ample depth and some good experience.”
The Magic team took the field for the first time on Tuesday, April 13 in the first Mississippi 8 conference meet.
Hoffman hopes that his team will rank in the top three of the Mississippi 8 conference and even threw out a chance at a state rep in the 2021 season.
After a week and a half of competition Hoffman is thrilled to be back on the green.
“It is great to be back with these amazing athletes,” Hoffman said.
