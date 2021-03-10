Boys basketball falls to Orono

The Monticello boys basketball team is ranked No. 6 in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
On Thursday, March 4 the Magic faced Orono, the No. 4 ranked team from the Wright County East Conference and lost 68-49.
Orono scored first right away from the tip-off.
Aaron Puppe swished a three pointer to bring the Magic to life.
Wyatt Sawatzke and Carson Kolles came in with 14 minutes on the clock.
Orono was in a tough two-three defense that left the Magic fairly open on the perimeter.
Kolles scored for two with the assist from Calvin Schmitz.
The score was 11-5.
On the next play Kolles passes to Schmitz on the baseline and he swished a three pointer.
The Monticello bench and crowd clapped in unison whenever the Magic was on defense.
The crowd roared, “Defense. Defense. Defense.”
The Magic earned the ball back on offense. Wyatt Sawatzke drove to the basket scoring an easy floater.
The score was 18-10 with Monticello trailing.
Next, Puppe had a nothing-but-net three pointer. He was just getting started and planned to hit a few more threes for Monticello.
As a team the Magic was heating up from the perimeter, but couldn’t stop Orono defensively. Isaiah Hagen from Orono was a problem for Monticello - having 14 points already in the game.
Puppe hit another three pointer and score was 28-18 with three minutes left in the first half.
The score at halftime was 38-18 with the Magic trailing.
Puppe drained yet another three pointer straight out of the locker room.
The score was 59-26 with 11 minutes left in the game.
Monticello couldn’t keep up with Orono.
Gus Hansgleben fought hard under the basket and earned a few rebound put-backs.
Unfortunately, the Magic’s hot streak around the perimeter wasn’t enough to secure a win.
The final score was 68-49.
Puppe led the team with 20 points.
Up next was Hansgleben and Henry Sawatzke with six points each.
Wyatt Sawatzke, Mitchell Stocker, and Kolles each had four points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.