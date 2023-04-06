Let’s talk about the Minnesota Wild. It wasn’t easy, and there were times we wanted to scream out in frustration, but the boys did it. Handicapped by the salary cap hits in the buyouts of former Wild players Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room for this roster. That coupled with the loss of Kirill Kaprizov in the midst of a terrible scoring stretch, the Wild looked doomed. Especially with how tight the West has been this year in the NHL.
Enter Matt Boldy. The former first-round pick really stepped it up in the wake of Kaprizov’s injury. Boldy now has 60 points split evenly between 30 goals and 30 assists. And the Wild needed every bit of those points to help them clinch a playoff berth, which they officially did after their shootout loss to Las Vegas Monday night.
In 77 games this season, Boldy has 30 goals after having just 15 in his previous 47 NHL games. Sometimes you just need to let a young guy marinate before he finds his flavor. And what a flavor he’s turned out to be. He has five goals in his last five games, including a hat trick against Seattle in late March.
It was all doom and gloom for a minute there. Nobody on the Wild was scoring besides Kaprizov. Well, Boldy must be having what Kaprizov is having because he’s been just as electric over the last month or so.
Kaprizov was injured on March 8 against Winnipeg. Since then, Boldy has 13goals in 12 games, including two with a hat trick and another two-goal game.
The 21-year-old combines an absolutely wicked shot with some strong playmaking ability. Because he is so skilled, he draws a lot of defensive attention that causes them to fall apart and thus opens up more space for everybody else on the ice. He’s a rare difference maker that the Wild have had too few of in their time.
With his last goal against the Golden Knights, he reached 30 for the season. He is just the 10 player in franchise history to reach the 30-goal mark in a single season and the ninth to have a 30/30 season.
Despite their ups and downs (typical), the Wild are on pace for their second straight 100-point season. It would be just the second time in franchise history the Wild earned 100 points in back-to-back seasons (2017-2018).
Part of that reason has been the young forward. He found his stride just in time to propel the Wild back into the postseason, which is a whole other story.
