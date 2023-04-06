Let’s talk about the Minnesota Wild. It wasn’t easy, and there were times we wanted to scream out in frustration, but the boys did it. Handicapped by the salary cap hits in the buyouts of former Wild players Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room for this roster. That coupled with the loss of Kirill Kaprizov in the midst of a terrible scoring stretch, the Wild looked doomed. Especially with how tight the West has been this year in the NHL.

Enter Matt Boldy. The former first-round pick really stepped it up in the wake of Kaprizov’s injury. Boldy now has 60 points split evenly between 30 goals and 30 assists. And the Wild needed every bit of those points to help them clinch a playoff berth, which they officially did after their shootout loss to Las Vegas Monday night.

