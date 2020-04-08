Big Lake Activities Director Logan Midthun announced the hiring (pending board approval) of Bob Blanchard as the next head football coach at Big Lake High School.
Blanchard has been a social studies teacher at Big Lake High School since 2015, where he has also been a part of the football coaching staff.
Most recently, Blanchard was the interim head coach during the 2019 season. Coach Blanchard is also the head boys’ track and field coach.
“Bob not only brings a depth of knowledge to the head football coach position, but also a vision of how to run a successful program both on and off the field,” Midthun said. “Coach Blanchard is a great leader that is always looking to do what is best for kids.”
Blanchard graduated from Storm Lake High School in Iowa, where his father was also his coach. After high school he attended college at Central College where he also played wide receiver on the football team. Bob taught and coached at Rifle High School in Colorado prior to working at Big Lake. Blanchard resides in Big Lake with his wife Jill and two children- Faith and Boden.
“I want to help move Big Lake Football into a program that is a consistent winner on the field, but more importantly, I want to help build a team of young men who are great people off the field and are involved in their school and community,” Blanchard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.