Blast from the past

50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 1972

The Monticello Redmen defeated Watertown 26-12 and increased their record to 4-1. That set up a potential showdown with undefeated Dassel-Cokato for the conference title. Junior fullback Brad Klatt ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Junior Wes Olson had a 68-yard pick six.

