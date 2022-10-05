The Monticello Redmen defeated Watertown 26-12 and increased their record to 4-1. That set up a potential showdown with undefeated Dassel-Cokato for the conference title. Junior fullback Brad Klatt ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Junior Wes Olson had a 68-yard pick six.
Monticello still had to play Kimball and Cold Spring (non-conference) before Dassel-Cokato, but Watertown was the best team of the bunch before the upcoming showdown with the 5-0 leader of the Wright County Conference.
A win against Kimball would set up Monti with a chance to win the loop championship.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2, 1997
Monticello volleyball played a brutal non-conference schedule, but started 1-0 in conference play after a battle with Spring Lake Park. The Magic entered conference play with a 4-11 record, but beat Spring Lake Park in five sets (16-14, 15-8, 4-15, 13-15, 15-12).
The Magic trailed 9-2 in the last set before coming back by taking 13 of the next 16 points. Senior Kelly Ulrich went 15-for-20 at the line with 7 aces after missing a week due to injury. Junior Tracy Wurm went 22-for-24 with 4 aces and Japanese foreign exchange student Mariko Kamiichi went 19-for-19 with 2 aces.
The Monticello girls cross country team had another first-place finish at the Buffalo Invitational. Head Coach Gail Grieme said the invite was a “two-team race” for first between Monticello and Buffalo. Monticello beat Buffalo by 12 points.
“It was a very good race, mentally and physically,” Said Grieme.
Junior Cindy Goodwin finished in sixth-place with a time of 15:53. The Magic did a good job of packing because senior Erin Gunderson (ninth), freshman Holly Goodwin (11th) and junior Erica Bollig (12th) were right behind her.
The win was the girls’ fourth of the season.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2012
The Monticello boys cross country team won the Maroon division of the Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota. They took first place in the 48-team race with 207 points to beat second place Elk River by 27 points.
Derek Secord (17:27) took 11th-place as the Magic’s top finisher.
“The win was pretty amazing,” said Coach Dave Wik. “(The boys) were pretty fired up after that.”
It was the Magic’s second win in just over a week as the team continued to build their confidence. Their goal was to finish in the top three teams after finishing in fifth the previous two years.
“There is nothing that beats confidence this time of year,” said Wik. “The confidence of knowing that, ‘hey, we can be good, and we can race with good people.’ That’s just what the doctor ordered.”
