50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 1971
Monticello football shares the Wright County Conference championship. The Redmen beat Delano 3-0 on the strength of a Dave Matsuka field goal in the second quarter in the only points of the game during the final week of the ‘71 season. Monticello shared a three-way tie for the conference lead with Cokato and Howard Lake. All three teams won during the final week of the season to split the title between the three schools.
Moose hunters enjoy success. During the first half of the moose hunting season between Oct. 2-17, more than 80 percent of hunters in the northwestern zone of Minnesota bagged a moose. 131 moose in total were successfully hunted out of the 150 quota, or 87 percent.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 1996
Diving numbers decrease. Both boys and girls diving teams saw a decrease in numbers during the 1996 season. There were “slim pickings” to replace or backup varsity divers according to then diving head coach John Sampson. “And you think that after an Olympic year, the numbers would be up,” Sampson said. To try and generate more interest, Sampson held a diving class over the summer.
Overall, 12 kids participated, but only two new girls joined the diving team. Of those two girls, one quit and the other switched to the swim team. The coach was perplexed by the lack of divers also because of the recent success of Ali Yager, who had set a new varsity record with a 187 point dive recently. One reason that was theorized was due to the toll it puts on the body to a certain degree, divers call it “splatting” aka a belly flop, back flop etc.
University of Minnesota, Mankato diver and Monticello alum, Jake Schweitering, was named one of the North Central Conference players of the week. Schwietering broke three different records. He was the first leg in a record setting 200 relay team setting a record of 29.5 seconds and also set the record in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 25.10 seconds. The other record was not listed.
Professional baseball players Joe Westphal and Andy Hammerschmidt led a pitching camp at Monticello High School. The camp was a proposed 13 weeks meeting on Sundays for two hours for baseball players between the ages of 11-17.
10 YEARS AGO TODAY: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2011
Magic girls head to state in cross country. The girls won every meet during the season and every runner earned All-Conference honors. They beat Alexandria at the section meet to advance to the state meet. The Magic’s biggest strength was the superior depth in their lineup. Amber Stoick was Monticello’s top finisher during sections coming in fifth overall with a time of 14:43. The competitive nature of the top girls runners led them all to success as they all pushed one another to their limits.
