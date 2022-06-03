50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JUNE 1, 1972
Two Monticello High School golfers qualified for regions. The Monticello golf team finished in a three-way tie for fifth at the district golf tournament. Scoot Hill and Dan Frie both qualified for the region five tournament, but their individual scores were not recorded.
The Monticello town baseball team started 5-0 in the Independent Central Baseball League. Monti trailed 1-0 in the top of the first against Milaca, but took the lead back in the bottom of the frame and went on to win 9-2 for their fifth straight win to start the season.
Monticello track and field takes fourth in district. They made a strong run for the second place trophy, but ended up finishing in fourth.
“After the first day and right up until the last two events, we were second behind Apollo,” said Head Coach Bob Noble. “But in the discus and pole vault both Tech and Rocori outscored us.”
Monticello finished with 34 team points. Monti qualified four men in six events for the Region Five tournament. Calvin Yeager and Todd Domke finished one-two in the 440-yard dash and Yeager’s time of 51.8 set the school record. Domke ran 52.3.
Other first place finishes were Brad Klatt who won the 100 in 11.0 and Earl Domke who set the school record for the high jump at 6’ 1”.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JUNE 5, 1997
Two Monticello sprinters made the state tournament. Mike Lynch and Roberto Tapiz both qualified for the state tournament and were the only two from Monti to do so.
Lynch qualified for the 100, 200 and 400 meter races while Tapiz qualified for the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Assistant track coach Chad Johnson described the two kids as humble and self motivated, “we tell them what they should do and they do it.”
Lynch had qualified for state the year before, but it was Tapiz’s first time at state.
Monticello softball wrapped their season up. They lost their first round playoff game to Willmar. Kelly Ulrich batted .440 for the Magic while pitcher Tammy Smallwood finished with 95 strikeouts.
Monticello baseball also wrapped their season up. Still a single elimination tournament, Monti lost to Mankato East 9-7 in the first playoff game.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JUNE 7, 2012
Five Magic athletes qualify for the state tournament. Phil LaValle, Sam Johnson, Colin Lyndord and Derek Secord all qualified for the state track and field tournament. They all were part of a record setting 4x800 relay team that won the section.
Johnson also was section champ in the 400. LaValle also qualified for state in the 800, finishing in second by 0.03 seconds to qualify.
Sadie Fedor was the fifth Magic athlete to qualify for state, but was the only girl after four boys made it. Fedor was section champ for the triple jump and leapt past two competitors on her last jump to qualify.
Jason Schmidt was also hired as the boys basketball coach. Schmidt graduated from Monticello High School in 1995 and was a three sport athlete (football, basketball and track).
