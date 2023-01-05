Local high school varsity sports started back up over the holiday break. Monticello boys basketball looked to snap a four-game losing streak when they hosted Big Lake. Earlier in the season the Redmen won 66-55. It was one of two wins for the 2-5 Redmen.
Meanwhile, the Monticello wrestling team was 6-0 in dual meets when they returned to action after the break. Their first match back was against STMA.
The Big Lake boys basketball team was 1-6 before the break with their only win coming against Becker. Their leading scorer was Tim Cox who was averaging 18.9 ppg.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JANUARY 1, 1998
1992 MHS graduate Jason Meidinger was looking to join the 2000 U.S. Olympic team as a professional pistol competitor as a representative of the United State Marine Corps.
Meidinger went from never shooting a pistol in high school to becoming a multi-time medalist by 1998. He won several medals and top ten finishes in shooting competitions with the Marines.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JANUARY 3, 2013
Local Monticello kids got to spend time with former Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson.
Aaron Johnson and other local children from the Monticello Maverick chapter of the Special Olympics of Minnesota were honored with a shopping spree with Peterson and other professional athletes.
Peterson spent two to three hundred dollars on each kid, each of whom was aided by their own personal shopper.
