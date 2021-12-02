50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2, 1971
Redmen wrestlers beat Sauk Rapids in opener. The Monticello wrestling team opened its 1971-72 season Tuesday Afternoon with an impressive 42-13 win over Sauk Rapids.
The Redmen victory avenged its lone dual loss suffered last year 24-22 to the Indians, and increased the wrestlers win streak to 13 straight dual matches.
Sauk Rapids’ 98-lb. Wrestler Ken Bemboom decisioned Brian Doran 15-4 in the opening match to give the Indians a 4-0 lead. (A change in the point system this year provides for four team points instead of three on decisions settled by 10 points or more.)
Freshman Bill Cox pinned Dave Scapanski at 1:33 in the 105-lb. class to give Monticello a 6-4 lead. (Pins are worth six points this year rather than the previous five.)
The Two teams continued to win alternate matches through the next five matches. Gene Lang decisioned Montiello’s Kevin Springborg 8-3 in the 112-lb. class, but Brad Fleahman countered with a pin at 1:00 over the Indians’ Jerry Lang at 119.
In the 126-lb. class, Sauk Rapids’ Randy Stellmack decisioned Pete Schmitz 4-1. Then Redmen Delbert Dahlheimer decisioned Paul Haakenson 7-0 at 132. Bob Schlichting’s 11-4 decision of Montiello’s Russ Greninger at 138 moved the Indians within two points on the scoreboard, 13-15.
In the 145-lb. match Jack Holker pinned Greg Sobiek at 1:36; this was followed at 155 by Dave Witschen’s pin at 3:16 over Dave Hackett.
Matt Holker decisioned Jerry Haakenson 14-7 at 167, Dayle Veches pinned Dave Truenow at 3:45 at 180 and Greg Gillard pinned Mike Waseka at 1:16 in the heavyweight class.
Monticello swept the final five matches-four of them by pins-to secure the victory.
“The match was a little more exciting than the final score shows,” Coach Bob Mueller said. “I think as a whole we made mistakes, but the boys were very aggressive which I like to see this early in the season.”
Mueller indicated that he was particularly satisfied with the strength his wrestlers showed in the upper weight classifications.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 1996
Rolling a hot hand to Las Vegas. Peterson guns for glory with pros at the Merit Tournament. The hush falls over the crowd as this Cinderella story steps up, grips his ball, focuses on the pocket. One more strike… and he’s… a $10,000 winner.
What bowler hasn’t secretly let a thought like that slip into his or her mind while getting prepared to approach the lane and cut loose with a shot-probably a gutter ball-as a recreation bowler.
Ferris Peterson is one of those recreational bowlers. A pretty good one, but not great. His average is 162.
But next week he’ll be living that dream as he takes his shot with 99 other men’s and women’s state champions from across the country at the Merit Bowling Tournament in Las Vegas.
Top prize is $10,000 “and 50th place is $700,” Peterson smiled. “On the second day of the tournament, we’ll be bowling right alongside the pros.”
The Merit Tournament is designed to give the fortunate average bowler an extremely above-average experience.
Peterson’s road to Las Vegas included having two of the best bowling days of his life on the local and state qualifying tournaments. Handicaps are figured into the scoring.
“And I have a handicap, big-time,” Peterson said.
In the local house tournament at Joyner’s he rolled a 546 actual score series. With his handicap figured into that, he blew away the competition.
That sent him to the state tournament in Fairfax, where he went nearly 30 pins higher to win again. His series was 159-169-246, finishing with the third highest game he ever rolled.
“With my handicap, no one was even close,” he said. “It was actually kind of embarrassing,” And along the way, he’s taken his share of ribbing from competitors that he’s a sandbagger.
“They’re calling me Mr. Vegas and accusing me of keeping my average low,” Peterson said. “But I’m going to Las Vegas.”
10 YEARS AGO TODAY: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2011
End of an era-Cannon steps down. Monticello’s swim coach retires after a stellar career that spanned nearly 40 years.
As Tom Cannon tells it, before he was hired by the Monticello School District as a teacher and aquatics instructor in 1972, he was taken to where today’s pool now stands.
“There was a hole in the ground,” he said. “It was a mud puddle, and I looked at Dick (Athletic Director Dick Frie) and said ‘I hate to tell you Dick, but I think the ducks are nearly coming in!’”
Nearly 40 years later, Cannon can say he was at the ground floor of two of the most successful swimming programs in the state. Monticello may have had its swimming coach before it even had its pool, but they never could have guessed the coach would be almost as important as the pool itself for the next four decades.
“The program is one of the best in the state, and he pretty much built that all on his own,” said Kristin Otterson, who has been co-head coach with Cannon the last couple of years and will take over as the lone head girls swimming and diving coach next year. Cannon is retiring after 39 years on the pool deck at what is now Monticello Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.