50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 1973
Spring sports started practice for track, golf and baseball for Monticello. Head Coach Bob Noble had the track team doing two practices each day, one before and one after school. They started their season with meets at St. Michael and St. Cloud Tech.
Golf Coach Dave Reaney was getting his team ready for a new experimental schedule. A triangular match system was used with each team in the conference playing each other twice. Monti started their season against Howard Lake and St. Michael.
Baseball Coach Pete Stupar and his team scrimmaged against St. Cloud Apollo. Monticello starter Dennis Ludders kept Apollo to just one hit all game.
“Everything, defensively went real well,” said Stupar. “Our pitching and catching was real sharp, and our ballhandling was fine, but our ability to hit the ball at the plate still hasn’t come around yet.”
The same events also started for Big Lake. Hornets’ baseball coach Dick Quain’s team was built around five letter winners: Chuck Longley, Tim Cox, Clyde Stein, Bill Nelson and Bryan Tschida for the 1973 season.
Big Lake didn’t have a head golf coach so Big Lake Superintendent Lloyd Luukkonen served as the interim coach. The team was made up of six members: Bill Miller, Mel Enger, Jim Nelson, Kevin Stein, Dan Kingma and Mark Luukkonen.
Four lettermen returned for Big Lake out of a 15-member track and field team. Rob Bollinger, Terry Artman and Bill Broker were all relay men. Dave Lindberg lettered in the 440-yard dash.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 1998
Brita Schroeder, a Monticello girls’ hockey squirt player made two select teams. A fourth-place finish at the state tournament helped the 11-year-old gain exposure for the Minnesota Select West team for an all-star state hockey tournament in St. Cloud.
When Schroeder was done with that, she had another obligation to fill. She was also selected for the Minnesota Junior North Stars team and competed in the Toronto Cup tournament in Canada later in June.
Monticello native Marc Johnson won the state championship in the men’s left-handed division in the heavyweight class of the 1998-1999 Minnesota State Open Writstwrestling Championships. The event had 93 individuals from the Midwest. The championships were held at Albertville Bar in Albertville.
Johnson’s first-place finish qualified him for the World Invitational Championships later in December. Since he finished top five in his weight class, he also qualified in the right-hand division and won second place.
Monticello boys’ basketball player Joel Przybilla scored five points for the West team in the McDonald’s High School All-American game in Norfolk, VA. The seven-footer scored five points in a loss. He was one of 20 to be named a Parade Magazine All-American. He was also a top ten finalist for the Naismith Male Prep Player of the Year award.
Przybilla was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Minnesota and the St. Cloud Times Area Player of the Year. He also got to play in the Magic Johnson All-Star game in Auburn Hills, MI.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2013
The Monticello boys’ track and field team started their season off 2-0. Monti hosted two indoor track meets and dominated both. The Magic hosted Big Lake, Maple Lake and Waconia before welcoming Cambridge, Rogers and Sauk Rapids.
Monticello scored 102.5 points, 33 better than the meet runner-up.
Sam Johnson won the long jump, the 200 (24.77) and the 400 (55.63). He also came in second in the 55-meter dash to teammate Collin Scherber. Mike Witschen won the triple jump (39’1.25”) and the 55 hurdles. Event champion Derek Secord led the way for Monti to go one-two-three in the 1600. They also got top-two finishes in every relay.
The girls’ track and field team also started off the year hot. The Magic swept the top four spots in the 200, led by event champ Grace Sawatszke. Keeping the trend going, Mariah Betzler won the 400 as the Magic took the top three spots in the 800 too. Event runner-up Kate Crnokrak helped Monti take three of the top five spots in the 400. Sawatzke (15’11.5”) and Emily Dockendorf (14’11”) went one-two in the long jump. Docmendorf finished in third in the triple jump. Brittney Vaughn came in third in the shot put.
The Monticello baseball team got their 2013 season started in Florida. They spent spring break in Fort Pierce for six days. They played eight scrimmages and got to go to a New York Mets spring training game.
“We were in Florida, so we had to make sure we kept the fun [aspect] of the trip,” said Captain Hayden Laimer. “That’s what it’s all about.”
The scrimmages were seven innings long and teams got to substitute players freely. The starters played four innings and the subs played three. They would then switch spots for the second game of the day.
One of the teams they played had three Division I commits. “You’re not going to see that in the Mississippi 8,” said Jakob Kounkel.
