50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 1972
Basketball specials scheduled in the area. Two special basketball attractions are planned for the Monticello area in the upcoming weeks. On Wednesday, April 12, the Minnesota Vikings will send players to meet the Becker faculty in a benefit game at the Becker High School gym.
The football players are making a basketball team and among the Vikings who will play at Becker are fullback Bill Brown, defensive back Karl Kassulke, center Mick Tingelhoff and linebacker Lonnie Warwick.
Tickets for the game, which are $2 for adults and $1 for children under 12, are available at the Monticello Times, Citizens State Bank of Big Lake and the Anderson-Gilyard Garage in Becker.
The Harlem Diplomats, Canada’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters, will play a Monticello school faculty team on Tuesday night, April 18, at 8 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Baseball openers ahead for Monticello, Big Lake. Monticello and Big Lake are scheduled to open their 1972 high school baseball seasons this week, but the recent snowfall and cold weather could postpone the opening contests.
The Hornets, under Coach Dick Quain, are slated to meet Red Lake Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in a doubleheader at the high school field. “If we get any kind of temperature, we can play,” Quain said Monday. “We’ve worked on the infield to get in shape.”
Saturday afternoon Monticello is scheduled to host the same Red Lake team in a 4 p.m. game. Weather permitting, Coach Pete Stupar’s Redmen have three contests ahead. On Monday Monti is slated to travel to Annandale and on Tuesday to Holdingford. Next Thursday, April 13, Monticello will host Maple Lake in a 4 p.m. game.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, APRIL 3, 1997
Eric Nelson helps Kodiaks skate to Junior B championship. Eric Nelson has been traveling just about as much as the Gopher basketball team the past couple weeks.
The Monticello High School senior bee-lined from Toledo, Ohio, March 25, where he helped the West Metro Kodiaks hockey squad win the Junior B national championship, to get to St. Louis to hook up with his Monticello baseball teammates, who were competing against college freshman squads over spring break.
But then, traveling and competition are nothing new to Nelson. As a two-year regular defenseman with the Kodiaks, he’s been traveling to games around the Midwest and southern Canada all the time.
After finishing as national runner-ups a year ago, this year’s list of goals included bringing home the Silver Cup, the Junior B equivalent of the Stanley Cup. And after the Kodiaks skated to a 3-1 victory over the hometown Toledo Cherokees, Nelson and his teammates had just done that.
“When the season started, the coaches had three goals for us: to win the league title, to win the playoffs and to win the national title,” Nelson said. “And midway through the year, they added one more goal-that we win the sportsmanship award for being the team with the fewest penalty minutes.” That goal was accomplished too.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2012
Magic runners get back on track. Guys win eight events and earn a comfortable win at Tootsie Pop invitational. Girls set two school records as they cruise to victory in season-opening meet.
“It was a good first meet,” said Coach Dave Wik. “We got a bigger team this year, so it was good to have a meet to get kids doing something and shake out the rust a little bit. And it’s good to win, we always keep that at the forefront.”
Jacob Peterson won the 110 hurdles, and took third in the 300 hurdles. Colin Lyndorf won the 1600 meter race. Sam Johnson anchored the winning 4x200 relay team (Nick Birr, Mahdi Mire and Austin Link). Collin Scherber won the 100 meter, Austin Link won the 400 meter and Lowell Laudert won the high jump.
“This is definitely a very talented and deep [senior] class,” said Coach Kim Nygaard. Monticello’s depth reigned supreme and they coasted to victory. Their point total doubled second place Waconia.
It was a good start to what the Magic hope will be a great season. Coming off a season in which they captured the Mississippi 8 crown, Monticello will again be looking to finish near both the top of their conference and section.
It won’t come easy. The Magic suffered some key losses in graduation, specifically the field events. But they return a whole lot of runners, and have brought up a few new ones that have Nygaard excited.
For her though, it all starts with the senior class. A few of them (including returning state participants Sadie Fedor and Erica Seidenkranz) have been with the team since seventh grade. Nygaard already worries about how much they’ll be missed next year, but is thrilled about the prospect of what they can accomplish this year.
