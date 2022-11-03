The Monticello Redmen finished their season in second place in the Wright County Conference with a 6-2 record after they beat Rockford 26-0. They tied for second in the conference with Delano. It ended a seven year run for Monticello as the conference champs.
Senior running back Jack Holker ran in a 31-yard touchdown for the only score in the first half. In the third quarter, QB Keith Kendall found TE Tom Nimmo for a 44-yard score. Wes Olson scored on an 18-yard reverse in the third and sophomore QB Mike Gleaton scored the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 1997
The Monticello girls cross-country team finished 11th at the state tournament at St. Olaf College in Northfield. It was the first time all season they didn’t place in the top two teams at a meet. Duluth East won the title for the sixth straight season.
Freshman Tonya Anderson led the Magic in the 4,000 meter race with her time of 16:20.9, good for 35th. Other Monti finishers were: senior Erin Gunderson (16:25.8), 40th, junior Erica Bollig (16:33.7), 52nd, freshman Holly Goodwin (16:42.8), 63rd, junior Cindy Goodwin (17:04.7), 84th, eighth grader Leah Wurm (17:18.5), 90th and senior Kris Heisel (17:30.7), 99th.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2012
Monticello volleyball loses to Bemidji in a thriller. The Magic played the role of scrappy underdog. Bemidji, who said before the match they were going to state, was taken to five sets.
