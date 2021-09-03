50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 1971
Women’s tourney held at Buffalo. Buffalo Old topped Monticello Wayside 18-11 Sunday afternoon to win the championship trophy in the M-B Women’s Softball League playoffs held in Buffalo last week.
Big Lake Beck’s and Wayside, the first and second-place teams at the end of the regular season, were seeded into the semi-final action. In quarterfinal action Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Old bombed Buffalo New 23-6 while Monti Hospital ripped Maple Lake 15-5.
In semifinal action Buffalo Old upset Big Lake 5-3 while Wayside defeated the Hospital 17-9 in a game between the two Monticello teams.
In addition to the championship contest Sunday, games were also played to determine 3rd and 5th place. Result in those games were: 3rd place, Big Lake Beck’s 15, Monti Hospital 7; 5th place, buffalo New 24, Maple Lake 10.
Named most valuable player in the tournament was Kathy Culp, outfielder and star hitter of the Monticello Hospital team.
A 15-member all-tournament team was also selected. Players from the three area teams chosen were: Faye Getchell, Bunny Barker and Mary Ann Fruth, Wayside; Mary Blood, Bev Aubol and Joan Zimmerman, Big Lake Beck’s, and Linda Rohland, Hospital.
The Wayside Women’s team will sponsor a 11-team women’s tournament in Monticello Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. Entries from the participating teams must be in to Bunny Barker (Route 1, Becker) by Saturday, Sept. 4.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 1996
Two in a row! Magic girls CC rolls up big, early wins. The happiness started with the yellow smiley-faces adorning the Monticello girls’ cross country team warm-up boxer shorts and ended with Magic runners cheering a team victory Tuesday afternoon at the Monticello Country Club.
“You guys have just made Monticello proud,” said Coach Gail Grieme as she hugged her runners after an exhilarating MAgic ending to the Monticello Invitational.
The girls won their home meet for the first time since 1989, beating top-ranked Sartell by four points. Monticello totaled 45 points to finish first among eight teams.
“What’s exciting about this is we’ve just done distance and hill work so far-no hard workouts yet,” said Grieme. “The miles the girls put in over the summer gives me so much more to work with.”
At last year’s home invitational, Monticello trailed defending champion Sartell and Osseo. This time around it was the Magic clogging the finish chute with three runners in the top ten.
The team was led by senior captain Kelly Anderson, who jumped into the lead of the race down the opening straightaway, and passed the mile mark in third place with a quick time of 6:02.
Anderson, who was injured during the last cross country season but finished fourth in the 800-meter run at the state track meet, began to tighten up in the second half of the 4,000-meter race.
“I need to work on the middle of my race,” she said afterwards. “I’m used to the short stuff and speed.”
As Anderson struggled, teammate Cindy Goodwin surged forward, moving into second place by the second mile marker and eventually settling into third behind runners from Sartell and Buffalo.
But when the front pack headed for the finish line, Anderson used her speed and experience to pass her teammate and power into third place with a time of 15:47, which put her one second ahead of Goodwin.
Meanwhile, as Goodwin headed into the finish chute, Erin Gunderson rounded the final curve, finishing seventh in 16:15 and fully recovered from an ankle injury at the first meet of the season.
10 YEARS AGO TODAY: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2011
Magic volleyball team gets off on the right foot with a win over Annandale. Two games into their season-opening match against Annandale, the Magic volleyball team looked like the better unit, but had nothing to show for it. A slow start in the second game allowed Annandale to steal the game and knot the match at 1-1.
But the Magic put their foot down. They slowed Annandale’s scoring and pulled away with the next two games, winning three games to one. Monticello won by scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 25-16. They dropped the second game by a score of 21-25.
“It’s great,” said Coach Beth Modaff. “First time we’ve started out with a win in a few years.”
Modaff was especially happy with the team’s ability to improve and adapt during the game.
“I thought our defense really improved over the course of the game,” she said.
Another key in the game for the Magic was their depth. They went a few deep on their bench early and often. That’s an edge they should be able to lean on all year as a result of having 12 seniors on their 13-girl varsity roster.
“EVeryone stepped up and filled the roles we asked them to,” said Modaff.
But it was evident on Monday that as senior-laden as this team is, they will still rely strongly on the hitting power of sophomore Jamie Maus, who started last year as a freshman. Maus had nine kills against Annandale to go with several other hard spikes that put Annandale in tough spots.
“She definitely will play a huge role for us this year,” said Modaff.
Others helping lead the Magic on Monday were senior Danielle Murray, who led the team with 10 kills, and one block kill, along with Amber Arnold (31 assists) and Jordan Geraets (28 digs). Donielle Kurvers had three service aces for the Magic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.