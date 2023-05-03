50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, MAY 3, 1973
Volunteer high school students instruct youth swim classes. The Monticello Guard, a group of volunteer ninth and 10th-grade high school students, taught Monti youngsters how to swim.
In a six-week series of Saturday morning classes, children from kindergarten, first and second graders received swimming lessons in the junior high school swimming pool.
“With the use of the Monticello Guard system, we are handling 190 kids in three hours,” said Tom Cannon, high school swimming instructor and program director.
The classes were divided into three one-hour instruction periods, one for each of the grade levels. 25 students were on guard duty.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, MAY 7, 1998
Cliff Soltau earned a spot in the North Star Hall of Fame. Soltau’s assortment of junk ball pitches surprised plenty of batters stepping up to the Monticello plate in town team baseball games many years prior.
On a Saturday night back in 1998 however, the tables were turned. North Star League officials, family and friends took their turn catching Soltau looking with surprise as he was inducted into the league’s hall of fame. The event was held at the Monticello American Legion Hall.
He was one of four inductees that year. Outside of a three-year absence while in service with the Navy, Soltau was a fixture in the local baseball scene. His combination of a knuckleball, sinker and curveball had many batters fooled.
In a career that included time spent with Buffalo, Albertville and Monticello, he often entered a game to salvage a win or close the door with a save.
He was also a menace with the bat, he batted around .300 every year and had a career-best .436 batting average in 1951. After he was done as a player he spent time as a coach from 1963-1968 and then directed the team from 1968-1975. He helped win back-to-back state tournaments in 1969-70.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2013
Opening games are like night and day for Magic. They started the season with a clunker. The offense struggled against North Branch in game one. Meanwhile, Magic ace Jake Kounkel struck out eight batters over four innings and escaped multiple jams.
Unfortunately for Kounkel, the one run he allowed was too much to overcome that day. Monti had just five hits in the game and two of them were Kounkel doubles.
The offense sprung to life the next game. They took out their frustrations on Cloquet, beating them 19-0 later the same day. Hayden Laimer led the hit parade. The senior shortstop racked up four of Monticello’s 15 hits while driving in two runs and scoring three himself.
