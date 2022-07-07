Improvements were finished at the Sherburne Wildlife Refuge north of Big Lake. Picnic tables were added and access to the St. Francis River for canoeing became available at the Nikko bridge.
Several miles of hiking trails were also mowed to provide more sightseeing opportunities. Hikers are encouraged to wear long sleeve shirts and full length pants.
The Monti town team dropped their fifth straight game after a loss to Clear Lake and dropped to fourth place in the Independent Central League with a 5-5 record. They had three games left on the schedule and the top four teams make the playoffs.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JULY 3, 1997
Chris Rodriguez hit for the cycle for Monticello in the North Star Baseball League. It was just the second time in league history somebody hit for the cycle.
Heading into his last at-bat of the night against Maple Lake, Rodriguez went double, triple, homerun and then hit a single in his fourth at-bat to complete the cycle. He finished the game 4-for-5.
On the season he was batting 17-for-27 (.630 average).
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JULY 5, 2012
Monticello athlete Nathan Mayer overcomes debilitating disease to help soccer team win three straight national championships.
Mayer played power chair soccer after being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of eight months.
Eventually the self proclaimed competitive kid loved soccer and hockey and was thrilled to be able to play an adaptation of one of his favorite games.
“It feels really good,” said Mayer to Clay Sawatzke ten years ago about being able to compete.
“Because, I know I’m different, but yet I’m the same. I can say that I’m an athlete,” Mayer also said.
Power soccer took Mayer all across the United States that helped him make plenty of friends and grow a fanbase.
His dad Tracy was even the coach for his power soccer team. The team was made up of largely the same group over their last four years together that ended up winning three straight national titles the last three years.
“Lot of team chemistry has been built [over the years],” said Mayer. “And trust.”
