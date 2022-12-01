50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 1972
Monticello basketball beats Big Lake and Becker. The Redmen staved off a fourth-quarter comeback from Big Lake to win their second game of the season 66-55 in Big Lake.
Monti took a 12-6 first-quarter lead despite neither team playing well. Big Lake couldn’t buy a bucket but Monticello committed too many mistakes to take real advantage.
Dan Kingma kept the Hornets in the game as they trailed 28-20 at halftime. Kingma then heaved a buzzer-beater from over half-court to end the third as Monticello’s lead increased by three, 49-38 entering the fourth.
The Hornets found their shooting stroke and scored the first seven points of the quarter. With 5:18 left in the game, Tim Cox made a driving lay-up to pull Big Lake to within three.
Scoot Hill and Max Tisch made free throws for Monticello to give them some relief but Cox hit a 25-footer to keep the pressure on.
Finally, Rich Davis put the game away with seven points in the final minutes after being contained by the Big Lake defense all night until that point to push the Redmen to a 66-55 victory.
Cox scored 20 on ten baskets to lead Big Lake while Kingma dropped 16. Tisch was the team leader with 16 points for Monticello.
Meanwhile, the Monticello wrestling team won their 27th straight dual match. The Redmen defeated St. Cloud Apollo 31-12. Greg Gillard, a heavyweight, had Monticello’s only pin of the evening. He pinned Scott Rettey 51 seconds into the match.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4, 1997
Monticello’s new snowmobiling club gears up for sledding season. The Monticello Trailblazers began meeting in late September and after two meetings took form. About 11 families formed the new club.
“We’re working on getting a good base right now,” said club founder Dane Hasbrouck.
The club is an understudy of the Wright County Snowmobile Association, which is a member of the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association. It was organized by Hasbrouck and his wife Barb.
“It’s good to have a (snowmobiling) club in each town in the county,” he said. “That way, each can help with trail maintenance.”
He added that having an arm of the Wright County Snowmobile Association in each city means more hands to distribute information about the sport.
While the club continues to organize itself, it’s still had time to get a jump on some of its duties. Friday, five Trailblazers spent about three hours marking a trail through Monticello.
Although Hasbrouck said it will need some “fine-tuning” as the season progresses, the bulk of the trail system is marked. He said the group wanted to get it laid out before this past Monday when state trails officially opened.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2012
Will Bauman leads Magic basketball to a split start. Bauman dropped 23 points as the Magic earned Coach Jason Schmidt his first win in his second career game.
Last Thursday in their season opener, the Magic were turnover prone and inefficient as they gave away a winnable game to Mound Westonka. But on Tuesday night against Zimmerman, all was redeemed.
An efficient Monticello team went on the road and delivered a decisive 79-59 victory over the Thunder, moving the Magic back to .500 and giving Head Coach Jason Schmidt his first career victory.
“For me, it’s about our seniors,” said Schmidt on getting his first win out of the way. “That’s who it means the most to. For them to be .500, it’s a big deal.”
Late last week, things weren’t so bright. There were numerous areas Monticello could point to as a cause for their season-opening loss to Mound Westonka, but the one that seemed to bother them most was the defensive effort.
Many teams would be thrilled to give up just 60 points, as the Magic did in their 60-55 loss. But Monticello knows they aren’t many teams. The Magic are a defensive-minded team, and with a lack of big-time scoring threats on offense, they will often need to be a shutdown defensive team to win games.
But Thursday night, the White Hawks shot 68 percent on two-point field goals, and strung together a 13-2 run early in the second half before hanging on despite poor free throw shooting down the stretch.
