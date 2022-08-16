50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 1972
Two clutch wins give Monticello town team league playoff berth. The Monticello town baseball team was scheduled to enter the Independent Central League playoffs on Wednesday night this week at Princeton.
Monticello qualified by winning two crucial games - 6-2 at Princeton Sunday afternoon and 3-2 over Clear Lake Tuesday night here.
The Princeton victory pulled Monticello into a three-way tie for third place with Clear Lake and Palmer. Nowthen and Princeton had clinched tourney spots earlier, and the three-way tie for third caused a playoff to determine which two teams would qualify.
By winning a coin toss, Monticello drew a bye. Palmer beat Clear Lake at Monticello 6-3 to win third place.
In the game that Monticello had to win to keep any playoff hopes alive, the local town team scored two runs in the eighth inning and three in the ninth to take a 6-2 come-from-behind victory at Princeton.
Monticello took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Jerry Culp tripled and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Righthander Dave Schmitz pitched scoreless ball through the first five innings, but three walks combined with a sacrifice fly and an error gave Princeton two runs in the sixth.
The score remained 2-1 until the top of the eighth when Monticello ignited a two-out rally. Doug Stokes singled, stole second and scored the equalizer on a base hit by Bob Weiman. Consecutive singles by Russ Martie and Rog Pribyl scored Weiman with the go-ahead run.
Schneider’s takes first in Monti slowpitch. Schneider’s Recreation won three games this past week to capture the Monticello Men’s League first-place trophy.
Schneider’s defeated the Big Lake Lakers 9-8 Wednesday to clinch the league’s title.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JULY 3, 1997
Former Vikings race into Hawk’s on Friday. Former Minnesota Vikings cruised into Monticello Friday afternoon enroute to Sauk Centre’s I-94 Speedway.They made a planned stop at Hawk’s Sports Bar and Grill before heading to the racetrack, where they jumped into Legends race cars for a race to support Upper Midwest Children’s Charities. Legends cars, equipped with motorcycle engines, are five-eighths scale replicas of classic autos.
Tommy Kramer, Scott Studwell, Bill Brown, Bob Lurtsema, Darrin Nelson, Steve Jordan and Joe Senser were the Vikings players who stopped in town.
Soccer team takes second at state. The Wright County Soccer Club’s under-13 boys team made a strong finish in the state tournament action held last week. Players took second place in the tournament held at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
A 3-2 win over Rochester in Tuesday’s semi-finals put the team into Saturday’s championship game. Coach Jeff Brudwick said the semi-final game was “very exciting. Rochester is a very good team,” he said. “But we played hard.”
Brudwick said the 12- and 13-year olds playing for Wright County were down by two goals until the last ten minutes of play. “Then we broke out and scored a goal,” he said.
That led to two more goals, earning Wright County its championship bid.
“That was the highlight of the tournament,”Brudwick said. “We just came back and won.”
In the finals, held Saturday, Wright County fell 3-2 to Hastings. Brudwick said it too was a close match.
Wright County and Hastings were tied 1-1 going into the second half. Brudwick said a goal by his team put them up by a point. “But in the last five minutes, they scored two,” he said.
Wright County’s under-13 team went 12-6-2 for the season. Monticello players were Erik Elleraas, Josh Henningson, Andrew Kucera, Taylor Nelson, Brett Peterson, Sam Schroeder and Brent Taylor.
10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, AUGUST 2, 2012
Four straight wins sends Legion to state. The Monticello Legion baseball players went to the District 10 tournament this past weekend intent on proving they belonged among some of the best baseball programs in the state.
By the end of the first night, they were demoralized. After night two, they were rejuvenated. Night three put them in the mix. And by the end of the fourth and final night, Monticello had accomplished their goal and then some, showing they belonged by finishing third in the district and qualifying for the Legion State Tournament.
They definitely didn’t do it the easy way. They fell behind in the tournament, dropping the first game to Edina - the eventual tournament champions - 10-1. Then, in the final and deciding game of the tournament, they again found themselves behind, and in need of a comeback.
Both times - once over the course of the entire weekend, and once over the course of just three innings - Monticello fought back. And now, they will be rewarded with the program’s first trip to the state tournament in 13 years.
