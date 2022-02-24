The Monticello Moose wrapped up their regular season last week and they did so with a 3-1-1 record in their last five games and gave themselves some nice momentum as section playoffs start this week.
They beat Northern Lakes 5-2 at home on Tuesday, Feb. 15 before falling to Delano on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Monticello welcomed Northern Lakes to Moose Sherritt Ice Arena by peppering the away team with shots to start the game. The Moose didn’t score right away, but got a few decent looks and got a power play.
The Lightning held off the Moose’s early advances and were able to get the game’s first goal at 8:15 of the first period. On the ensuing faceoff the Moose were able to draw another power play when Andrew Villarreal was whistled for his second penalty of the game, this time for tripping.
21 seconds after giving up the opening goal, junior forward Tyler Bitz scored the equalizer on the power play at 8:36 from senior forwards Brooks Wilson and Wilson Dahlheimer. Bitz put home a rebound after a laser of a shot from the top of the strong side circle to tie the game 1-1.
The play for the rest of the first was mostly even and the Moose nearly scored another when the opposing goalie nearly gave up another huge rebound, but dove on top of the loose puck to cover it up. Things got a little chippy to end the first, but the score stayed 1-1.
Northern Lakes scored at 4:37 of the second after an icing call kept the puck in Monticello’s defensive zone and Colton Craig ripped a shot bar-down from the point to take a 2-1 lead. 50 seconds later it was Bitz again. At 5:27 Bitz walked around the offensive zone and backhanded a shot past the tendy’s pads and snuck in the equalizer again from Dahlheimer, 2-2.
Both teams played a pretty even first two periods, with the Moose controlling the play a bit more in the first and the Lightning controlling the flow a little more in the second.
Senior goaltender Michael Biller made some quality saves to begin the final frame and the Moose rewarded their netminder with some goals beginning about midway through the period.
At 8:17 of the third, sophomore forward Roman Thompson scored the game-winning goal from junior forward Brayden Dunn and sophomore defenseman Cameron Schmitz. Thompson cleaned up a centering pass from behind the net. The Moose didn’t need to wait long to extend their lead.
At 9:20, Bitz completed the hat trick on the power play to give the Moose some breathing room to finish the game off from Wilson and Dahlheimer.
With just 26 seconds left junior forward Quintin Brooks poked home a loose puck from junior forwards Robbie Harris and Jake Larson to finish off the Lightning, 5-2.
Bitz finished the game with a hat trick and Dalheimer finished with three assists. Biller made 25 saves on 27 shots on goal to earn the win.
The game was pretty back and forth for the first two periods before the Moose pretty much had their way in the third to pick up their tenth win of the season.
Monticello (10-14-1, 7-3) opens up the section 5A quarterfinals with a home game against River Lakes (11-14) on Wednesday. Monticello beat River Lakes 3-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the Granite City Classic earlier this season.
Delano 3, Monticello 1
In their last regular season game of the year on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Moose fell 3-1 to the Tigers. Monti was 0/4 on the power play. Junior defenseman Brady Bergstrom scored a goal at the end of the first period. Biller made 26 saves.
