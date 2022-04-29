Bill White still remembers his days when he first arrived in Monticello back in 1990. He looks back on them fondly. The two-time state champion coach was at five other schools before he settled in Monti to end the 20th century.
The hall of fame coach won the 1982 and 1985 nine-man state football championships. He then started his transition to 11 man football in 1988. His previous school co-oped with their rival to be able to roster enough players to create a full 11 man team. Two years later he was Monticello’s first ever activities director.
An activities director is essentially an athletic director, but with added responsibilities. In addition to the sports teams, the activities director is in charge of all the different clubs etc. It’s quite the added burden from the traditional athletic director role.
The reason he ended up in Monticello was an interesting one and part of it was his kids wanted to challenge themselves in athletics against larger schools.
“We had established ourselves not only as a football team, but as a family down there. And so I had two kids left in school. I said we’ll take a vote. If anybody votes to stay we won’t go. But they both wanted to challenge themselves to play up to this level. And they were pretty successful,” said White.
One of his sons and his daughter hold discus records for their previous school.
He even remembers that first back field he had for Monticello football. They rostered some of the fastest kids the school has ever seen. That speed is something White looks back on and smiles.
White listed about five names from that team, including Luke Dahlheimer, who White says ran a 4.40 40 yard dash back in high school. He had another player that ran a 4.38. That’s elite speed, especially for high school. Most NFL prospects out of college don’t run that fast.
“You don’t get that kind of speed very often. That was really something to work with guys like that,” said White.
There was another player by the name of Brian Strong, who was the biggest kid White ever coached. He weighed 285 pounds, which is huge for a kid from a small school.
White was the coach for one of Monticello’s most explosive offensive plays in school history, “If I remember right, Randy Horsch to Ryan Gau, might still be the longest pass reception for a touchdown in school history. It went 97 or 98 yards,” said White.
The first touchdown his team ever scored was on a 65-yard run that came on a counter to the tailback.
Even with all that speed they had, the team still struggled the first couple years of White’s tenure.
“We struggled. We were going from a smaller conference to the Central Lakes Conference with teams like St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Apollo, Brainard and Alexandria. We went from the biggest school in the conference to one of the smallest,” said White.
The school changed conferences a couple of times while White was coaching. He credits his assistant coaches for helping the team improve during his transition to coach and activities director as he faced a multitude of challenges being in a new school.
“One of the things that was most difficult was when you’re at a small school you scouted, but up here you had to trade film. And the other coach had his choice of what video he wanted you to send. You didn’t have many secrets,” explained White.
Stuff that worked at a small school didn’t work so well now at the larger schools.
One of the hardest parts of his transition to Monticello was his brand new title of activities director. Previously just an athletics director, there were a bunch of new responsibilities an activities director had to take on.
“The fact I came in as the activities director. So, there’s a lot on your plate when you’re the AD. The challenges of football and the new conference. It was quite the transition,” said White. “You just walked into it and did what you needed to do,” White added.
White remained the head coach for the football team for four years and was AD until 1999, when the new school was finished. From there he went back into the classroom.
Having been in Monticello for so many years, White gets to see the children of kids he used to coach come around and grow up now. Many of the same names resurface over time.
“In a small town, a couple of families can establish a dynasty. In a larger school it isn’t quite that way. One of the things up here too, is it looked like we were transitioning from farm families, where kids really knew how to work, to getting away from that type of work ethic. That was challenging too at first,” said White.
Monticello added a number of sports while White was the school’s AD. Growing Monticello into a larger school was part of the challenge and legacy White left with the school. Challenging, but satisfying White explained.
“I remember when we added soccer. I believe it was the first board meeting in August. I was told we were going to talk about it, but not to worry about it this year. Well, they added it. So I had about two weeks to get coaches hired and get uniforms and get a schedule,” said White.
White retired officially in 2005, but remains a volunteer coach for the track and field team.
“You know when you get involved with a school, it’s kind of nice to stay involved. Even after you’re retired, because you keep in contact with what’s happening,” said White.
He enjoys maintaining his relationship with the school and the community. It keeps White informed on the whereabouts of the community.
“You have great kids and great families up here. It’s probably the most enjoyable part of coaching or teaching,” said White.
White was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Hall of Fame earlier this year. When he first found out, he thought it was a joke.
He was called up by somebody he used to coach against who was part of the committee. It was a long time since White had been coaching, so he was in complete shock to learn he was inducted into the hall of fame.
Turns out, his daughter Stacy was the culprit behind White’s nomination and worked very hard behind the scenes to make it happen without White’s knowledge. Then his sons got involved and the entire process snowballed from there.
“It was a nice honor,” said White.
White held a multitude of titles over the years for his various schools, including assistant and head wrestling coach, head track coach, field events coach, athletics director, and of course head football coach and activities director.
Naturally, White thanked his wife during his induction speech to the hall of fame, “there was so much on her shoulders while I was gone so much. And the kids too. They knew that dad was gone, but they stuck with it and were very supportive of me all the way through,” said White.
The now hall of fame coach spends part of his time still as a volunteer coach for the field events with Monticello track and field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.