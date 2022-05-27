In their fourth year as a program and no youth program to develop players, there’s going to be stretches where Big Lake lacrosse is going to struggle. In their first year as a co-op with Princeton the girls are 4-8 with five of those losses coming in their last five games.
Last week they lost 9-1 to Monticello and 13-1 to the St. Cloud Crush.
The Hornets hosted the Magic on Tuesday, May 17. The Magic got the better of the Hornets as Big Lake/Princeton was only able to find the back of the net one time. Grace Dols was the lone goalscorer for the Hornets. The goal was also unassisted.
Eden Dixon made 11 saves on 20 shots on goal.
They didn’t have a lot of time to regroup as they then hosted the Crush on Thursday, May 19. They lost 13-1, but it was an improvement on the last time these two teams met. On May 17, 2021 they lost 19-2, so the gap is closing a little.
Ella Beach scored the lone goal, unassisted. Dixon made nine saves. It was 8-1 at halftime, so an improvement defensively in the second half.
“There were a couple players on their team that just found their way to the net. They had their way with us today. I feel like our outcome could have been better than what the score reflects,” said Head Coach Lindsey Hartfiel.
“Today I was proud of how we played defense and our passing was pretty good. We owned the first 10 minutes of the game, it just got away from us,” added Hartfiel.
Big Lake/Princeton has one last regular season game at Chisago Lakes High School on Thursday.
The section 8A girls lacrosse tournament begins on Monday, May 30. All games will be played at the highschool of the higher seed.
