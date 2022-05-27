It’s been an up and down season for Big Lake baseball. Right now they’re in a downswing as they’ve lost their last three games and have scored a total of just two runs. The bats were always going to be inconsistent this year with a young and inexperienced group.
With two regular season games remaining the Hornets’ bats are going to have to wake up when section playoffs begin next week.
On Tuesday, May 17 Big Lake had a double header against Chisago Lakes. They split the double header, winning the first game 2-1 before being shutout 8-0. Connor Stukenholtz won the game with an RBI double that scored both their runs. Blake Rondo pitched 3.2 innings giving up the one run four hits and two walks while striking out four. Kaden Haselius pitched the other 3.1 innings.
They lost the second game 8-0. They were only able to muster up six hits in the loss.
On Thursday, May 19 they lost 3-2 against North Branch. They scored both of their runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Trenton Josewski singled with one out. Nolan Reiter put the ball in play next and was able to reach safely due to an error. Reiter then got caught in a rundown, but Josewski had his wits about him and displayed some excellent baserunning and stole home during the Reiter run down in which he advanced all the way to third from first base. Keenan Hjermstad followed that up with an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
The Vikings scored a run in the top of the third to cut the deficit in half before tying the game an inning later. The away nine smashed a home run in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 that ended up as the final.
Big Lake’s final rally came in the bottom of the sixth. Reiter led off the inning with a walk and Hjermstad followed that up with a single. Dylan Robeck drew a walk a batter later to load the bases with one out, but the next two batters went down on strikes and lost 3-2.
On Friday, May 20 they traveled to Plymouth to play Providence Academy. They shut out Big Lake 4-0. Reiter, Hjermstad and Isaiah Terlinden all had one hit to lead the Hornets.
The regular season ends with an away game at Willmar on Wednesday before they host Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday.
The section 5AAA tournament begins on Tuesday, May 31.
