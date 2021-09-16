The St. Cloud Apollo Eagles came to town Friday, Sept. 10. The Eagles scored on their first possession and didn’t look back against Big Lake. After being shutout in the first half, the Hornets scored a couple touchdowns in the second half, but it was too little too late.
The Eagles started the game with the ball on the 41 yard line after a horse collar penalty on the return set them up with good field position. They capitalized on the first play with a WR pass that fooled the defense and went to the house. After the two point attempt was successful Apollo led 8-0.
It was a tough first half for the Hornets offense on both sides of the ball. They could not get the run game going and the defense got beat deep several times.
With 5:30 left in the first the Eagles started with the ball on their own 30 yard line. They got called for two different holding calls and on third and 16, Trevon Roering got behind the defense for a 76 yard receiving touchdown and after another two point conversion the Eagles led 16-0.
After scoring twice to the air, the Eagles kept it on the ground for their third touchdown of the half. Starting on the Hornets 48, quarterback Andrew Karls used his legs to move the ball against Big Lake. The Hornets held strong at the goal line and forced a fourth and goal from the three and called a timeout. On fourth down Karls called his own number and ran in for a 23-0 lead after the PAT was good.
That was the score at halftime.
The Hornets got on the board to begin the second half. A touchdown pass from Tyler Anderson to Hayden Thieke ended the shutout and closed the gap to 23-6.
After trading possessions however, Apollo hit another long touchdown pass to essentially ice the game and led 31-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tyler Anderson found Johnny O’Brien for a score in the fourth quarter and Big Lake fell to St. Cloud Apollo 38-13.
“Overall, Apollo out played us on offense and defense. They are a team that if you don’t take their spirit and hope at the start of the game, they will be hard to beat. And that’s exactly what happened. We compounded that with the fact that we just had way too many mental mistakes in the game,” said Head Coach Bob Blanchard.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board this week and try to make the necessary adjustments to help our boys focus and be mentally prepared for Willmar,” added Blanchard.
Big Lake (0-2) looks to earn their first win of the season when they travel to Willmar (1-1) on Friday.
