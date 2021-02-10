Big Lake wrestling is rusty after COVID-19 break

The Big Lake wrestling team was back in action on Friday, Feb. 5 against Minnetonka and Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus after being out for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Hornet team.
Big Lake fell to Minnetonka 40-31 and Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus 41-28.
Big Lake Wrestling Coach Ryan Prom was ready to be back competing with his team, but his team wasn’t back at 100 percent.
Prom also loves competing with big schools and high leveled competition.
“Even though we didn’t have everyone back for the match, it was good to have the team back on the mat against two really good teams,” Prom said.
The Hornets fought hard but fell to Minnetonka.
At 106 pounds, Charlie Palm (Minnetonka) defeated Big Lake’s Ivan Lapointe (Dec 4-3).
At 113 pounds Hornet Cash Sixberry defeated Michael Giovinco (Minnetonka) (MD 11-0).
At 120 pounds Christian Noble of Big Lake over Josh McAnally (Minnetonka) (Fall 0:30).
At 126 pounds Minnetonka’s Peter Barrett over Big Lake’s Jayden Mclearen (MD 12-2).
At 132 pounds Rocco Visci of Big Lake over Alex Shanesy (Minnetonka) (Fall 2:41).
At 138 pounds Hornet Luke Schumacher over Diego Pitt (Minnetonka) (Fall 4:53).
At 145 pounds Dillon Browen (Big Lake) over Ethan Sandum (Minnetonka) (Fall 0:31).
At 152 pounds Gabe Schumacher of Minnetonka over Big Lake’s Spencer Vold (Fall 1:13).
At 160 pounds Marco Christiansen (Minnetonka) over Johnathan Murphy (Big Lake) (Fall 2:01).
At 170 pounds Anthony Chernikh (Minnetonka) won in Big Lake forfeit.
At 182 pounds Carter Roth (Minnetonka) over Hornet Peter Duncombe (Dec 5-4).
At 195 pounds Brett Bordwell (Big Lake) over Daniel Mbonde (Minnetonka) (Dec 9-2).
At 220 pounds Quinn Sell (Minnetonka) over Jeremy Phyle (Big Lake) (Fall 5:54).
At 285 pounds Dalton Lohrenz (Minnetonka) over Kane Lapointe (Big Lake) (Fall 0:40).
The Big Lake wrestling team last competed on January 21 against Becker. It had been a while and the Hornets were eager to get back on the mat.
“The team felt good and we continued to have practice throughout the break,” Prom said.
The team took on Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus next.
At 106 pounds Parker Zutter (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Hornet Cash Stortz (Dec 7-6).
At 113 pounds Cash Sixberry (Big Lake) over Easton Miller (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) (MD 12-4).
At 120 pounds Hornet Christian Noble over Max Trumpold (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) (Fall 0:37).
At 126 pounds Owen Carlson (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Jayden Mclearen of Big Lake (MD 9-1).
At 132 pounds Hornet Rocco Visci over Caleb Ruhl of Pequot Lks-Pine River-B (Dec 7-1)
At 138 pounds Luke Schumacher (Big Lake) over Karsen Kinyon (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) (Fall 5:24).
At 145 pounds Dillon Browen of Big Lake over Brady Ruhl (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) (Fall 1:47).
At 152 pounds Hornet Johnathan Murphy over Korey Kinyon (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) (Dec 11-5).
At 160 pounds Finnegan O`Dell (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Spencer Vold (Big Lake) (MD 16-5).
At 170 pounds Chance Abraham (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) won in Big Lake forfeit.
At 182 pounds Austin Staricha (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Big Lake’s Peter Duncombe (Fall 0:54).
At 195 pounds Connor Tulenchik of Pequot Lks-Pine River-B over Brett Bordwell of Big Lake (Fall 3:06).
At 220 pounds Corbin Knapp (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Hornet Jeremy Phyle (Fall 5:14).
At 285 pounds Riley Peters (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Kane Lapointe of Big Lake (Fall 1:32).
“Cash Sixberry, Christian Noble, Rocco Visci, Luke Schumacher and Dillon Browen all won their two matches, so they did well,” Prom said.
Big Lake has done well this season but Prom doesn’t know where his team will end up at the end of the season.
“At this point we are 1-1 in the conference, we have two conference events coming up in the next 10 days against North Branch and St. Francis,” Prom said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.