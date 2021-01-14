Big Lake wrestling 2021 goal: state meet

When looking back at the 2020 Big Lake wrestling season one thing comes to mind - state.
Ryan Prom has been coaching for over 20 years and has been the Big Lake wrestling coach for five years.
His goals are to get back to state match-ups.
“I want to continue to improve throughout the year and compete with the best teams in the state,” Prom said.
Prom’s assistant coaches this year are Justin and Matt Nelson. The team managers are Kaitlyn Smith and Sydney Stortz.
The Big Lake wrestling team has three seniors: Jayden McLearen, Rocco Visci, and Jeremy Phyle.
This season coach Prom only sees strength in his team.
“Our team is a very close knit group that really enjoys seeing each other succeed,” Prom said. “We will be more experienced. The first year varsity wrestlers from last year now know what it is like to wrestle at the varsity level.”
Memories of state still flood the wrestler’s minds going into the 2021 season.
The Hornets had three state place winners, defeated highly ranked Detroit Lakes at the Rick Lee Invitational, and defeated talented Albany in the section quarterfinal.
This season Prom wants to bring more individuals to compete at the state level.
First, they’ll have to focus on early match ups like Becker, Princeton, Dassel Cokato-Litchfield, and Foley.
The Hornets will get a chance to prove themselves on Thursday, Jan. 14 against Princeton and Albany to kick off the wrestling season.
“At this point I expect the athletes to be primed and ready to go on this date,” Prom said. “They have been chomping at the bit to get the season started and improve from last year. I’m glad that our student athletes get the ability to practice and compete in this unusual year. I am really happy for my seniors who get to experience a final season of wrestling.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
