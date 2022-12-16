Kane LaPointe

Senior heavyweight Kane LaPointe is awarded with a victory in Big Lake’s match against Rocori, Thursday, Dec. 8 at Big Lake High School.

 Jim Morris

Big Lake wrestling hosted two triangular meets last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 Big Lake hosted Foley and AN/ML and on Thursday, Dec. 8 they hosted Monticello and Rocori. Then on Saturday, Dec. 10 they battled in the Maple Grove Invite.

AN/ML beat Big Lake 45-25. The Hornets got wins from Cash Stortz (120 lbs), Nolan Reiter (152 lbs), Carson Gellerman (170 lbs), Trajan Mussehl (195 lbs), and Kane LaPointe (285 lbs).

