Big Lake wrestlers earn 8th win on the road

On Saturday, Feb. 20 the Big Lake wrestling team went up against Marshall 44-29 and Hutchinson 57-21 adding two more wins.
The Big Lake wrestling team has only lost three out of their 14 match-ups this season. And they plan to win many more until the season wraps up.
“Continue to improve from day to day. As a coach I want every wrestler to experience success on and off the mat. The goal for all of the wrestlers is to make the state tournament and we will be preparing them to meet their individual goals. As a team in the postseason, we focus on getting to the next round. We want the teams we wrestle to know that when you wrestle us we are going to give you everything we have and if it is enough to win, great. IF not, we will tip our caps to the other team for a job well done.”
At 106 pounds Cash Stortz of Big Lake over Brayden Ust of Marshall (Dec 5-0).
At 113 pounds Cash Sixberry of Big Lake over Drew Chandler of Marshall (Fall 1:07).
At 120 pounds Big Lake’s Christian Noble over Brett Regnier of Marshall (Fall 1:27).
Nolan Reiter of Big Lake over Christian Vlaminck of Marshall (TF 17-2 0:00) at 126 pounds.
At 132 pounds Dylan Louwagie of Marshall over Zach Smith of Big Lake (Fall 3:57).
At 138 pounds Tate Condezo of Marshall over Big Lake’s Luke Schumacher (Dec 7-6).
At 145 pounds Dillon Browen of Big Lake over Josh Kraft of Marshall (Fall 0:22).
Lukas Stelter of Marshall over Spencer Vold of Big Lake (Fall 4:11) at 152 pounds.
At 160 pounds Big Lake’s Johnathon Murphy over Tucker Fiene of Marshall (Fall 5:36).
Tyler Dehmer of Big Lake over Mitchell Bouwman of Marshall (Fall 2:50) at 170.
At 182 pounds Collin Klenken of Marshall over Big Lake’s Alex Hanrahan (MD 11-2).
At 195 pounds Spencer Wambeke of Marshall over Brett Bordwell of Big Lake (MD 19-6).
At 220 pounds Grant Louwagie of Marshall over Jeremy Phyle of Big Lake (Fall 1:52).
Big Lake’s Kane Lapointe over Keiton Walerius of Marshall (Fall 1:45) at 285 pounds.
“The team as a whole did a nice job being ready to wrestle,” Prom said. “Sophomore Kane Lapointe pinned both of his opponents at heavy weight.”
Over all the Hornets like to keep things like on match days.
“The team knows that wrestling is about improving from day to day and match to match, If you lose you have to come back ready to get better,” Prom said. “The team is very laid back and likes to have fun. When it gets close to match time, they get in the proper frame of mind. Our coaching staff doesn’t have to do too much with getting them prepared.”
At 106 Stortz of Big Lake over Max Martin of Hutchinson (Fall 5:06).
At 113 Big Lake’s Sixberry over Raydon Bipes of Hutchinson (Fall 0:24).
At 120 pounds Noble of Big Lake over Simon Schmitz of Hutchinson (Fall 0:27).
Big Lake’s Reiter over Nolan Mcgraw of Hutchinson (Fall 2:03) at 126 pounds.
At 132 pounds Zach Smith of Big Lake over Treyton Card of Hutchinson (Dec 10-6).
At 138 Schumacher of Big Lake over Parker Peterson of Hutchinson (Fall 0:50).
Browen of Big Lake at 145 pounds over Jay Rickertsen (Hutchinson) (Fall 1:26).
At 152 pounds Johnathon Murphy of Big Lake over Eddie Tristan of Hutchinson (Fall 1:08).
At 160 pounds Riley Gill of Hutchinson over Big Lake’s Tyler Dehmer (Dec 8-4).
At 170 pounds Eli Kirtz of Hutchinso over Big Lake in a forfeit.
Cale Luthens of Hutchinson over Hanrahan of Big Lake (Fall 0:59) at 182 pounds.
At 195 pounds Big Lake’s Bordwell over Brady Andersen of Hutchinson (Fall 2:30).
At 220 pounds Hayden VanderVoort of Hutchinson over Phyle of Big Lake (Fall 2:51).
At 285 pounds Lapointe of Big Lake over Riley Carrigan of Hutchinson (Fall 5:11).
“Zack Smith stepped in and got a big win against Hutchinson,” Prom said. “Cash Stortz, Cash Sixberry, Christian Noble, Nolan Reiter, Dillon Browen, and Kane Lapointe all went 2-0 on Saturday.”
Prom thanked his coaching staff for their help with building such an incredible Big Lake wrestling program.
“I just want to thank my coaching staff for all of the work that they do for the wrestling program,” Prom said. “Justin Nelson and Matt Nelson are my varsity assistants and they are a huge asset to the program.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.