Big Lake hosted the first annual Hornet Classic on Saturday, Jan. 8. Seven teams participated in the event, with one school dropping out. The Big Lake gold team replaced the dropped out team to keep the rotations even and replace the open spot.
Becker, Big Lake, Chisago Lakes and Monticello were the Mississippi 8 schools with Minneapolis Southwest, New London-Spicer and Sartell-St. Stephen as the non-conference opponents.
Big Lake won with a score of 147.100, nearly seven points ahead of second place Monticello, who scored 140.450. The Big Lake gold team finished seventh with a score of 126.450, 5.350 points ahead of last place Minneapolis Southwest.
The Hornets won every category, scoring 36.650 on the vault, 35.550 on the bars, 37.400 on the beam and 37.500 on the floor. Monticello finished second in every category, scoring 36.000 on the vault, 34.000 on the bars, 34.100 on the beam and 36.350 on the floor.
Both the Hornets (143.260) and Magic (139.325) scored higher than their season averages.
“These girls and all of these teams train extremely hard, deal with injuries and are great student athletes. We feel very honored and blessed to host such a fantastic meet with amazing coaches and gymnasts. I couldn’t be prouder of our entire team top to bottom. Everyone chipped in and did their part,” said Big Lake Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith.
Big Lake’s Lola Visci was the all-around leader with a score of 37.850. Visci scored 9.300 on the vault, 9.450 on the bars, 9.700 on the beam and 9.400 on the floor. Her teammate Britney Krumrei was right behind her taking second in the all-around with her score of 37.600. Krumrei scored 9.600 on the vault, 9.150 on the bars, 9.300 on the beam and 9.550 on the floor. Between the two they had the highest score in each category.
Amber Grundewald (35.200) finished sixth, Kennadie Ell (35.100) finished seventh, Allie Lu (33.750) finished 12th, Katie Goracke (25.800) finished 40th, Ava Heinen (24.900) finished 42nd, Allie Goracke (18.100) finished 54th, Ava Eastman (17.050) finished 56th and Sam Merten (16.900) finished 57th in all-around scoring to round out the blue team’s roster.
Raegan Bryant (35.45) finished in fifth place amongst all-around scorers as the highest finisher for the Magic. Alana Becklund (34.100) finished 11th, Hailey Schmitz (33.650) finished 13th, Reagan Wahnschaffe (33.500) finished 15th, Brooklyn Hansen (33.000) finished 18th, Tyana Kolles (32.650) finished 19th, Lauren Hansen (26.050) finished 39th, Tessa Luebke (24.100) finished 43rd and Presley Kass (18.000) finished in 55th out of 74 gymnasts in all-around scoring.
It was a good showing for Big Lake against the current number five ranked team in AA in Monticello. The Magic are the highest ranked team in class 8AA.
Big Lake gymnastics is on the road against North Branch on Thursday. Monticello gymnastics is on the road against Princeton on Thursday as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.