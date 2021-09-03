Big Lake volleyball preview

The Big Lake Hornets are once again led by 20 year Head Coach Alisha Brust. Last season the girls were resilient dealing with COVID and everything that came their way. Their motto last year was “every day is a gift” and ended on a high note beating some good teams at the end of the year.
There were no section playoffs, with the Hornets playing strictly teams from the Mississippi 8 and Buffalo.
They should be set up for success this season with six seniors bringing experience to this team. The team will be strong offensively. It’s a talented and experienced group that should win a lot of matches this year.
Volleyball has moved to four classes instead of three like previous years. That means the conference will be competitive, but with a new section some new blood will have a chance to make a run at state at the end of the year. They look to be a team to beat in their section, but Brust and her team just look to play one game at a time.
Captains Anna Lund, Natalie Johnson, and Olivia Stockham look to lead the Hornets trying to win the Mississippi 8, but more importantly make an appearance at the state tournament.
