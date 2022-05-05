Big Lake tennis might not be winning a bunch of matches, but they aren’t forfeiting any points from the jump this year either. After last season when they walked into every match down 0-1 due to low numbers, they roster a full team this season so they get to play all four singles and three doubles matches.
Most of these kids are eighth graders or other underclassmen as well, so it’s an extremely young team that’s playing against much older kids every match. They lost to St. Francis 6-1 on Tuesday, April 26 and 7-0 to North Branch on Thursday, April 28.
Against the Fighting Saints, Erick Carlson lost the number one singles match to Hayden Hill 6-1, 6-1. Miles Slack picked up the only win for the Hornets during the number two singles match, beating John Cuscaden 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Jude Slack lost the number three singles match to Oluwanifemi Deen 6-0, 6-0 and Zachary Stegora lost the number four singles match 6-0, 6-0 to Levi Vincent.
Wyatt Martin and Ethan Carlson lost the number one doubles match to Jacob Tatley and Nik Coop 6-3, 6-4. Ian Anderson and Reese Busch lost the number two doubles match to Ian LeTourneau and Parker McColley 6-0, 6-0 and Carsyn Grew and Peyton Weller fell in the number three doubles match 6-0, 6-0 to Eghosa Ogbemudia and Damian Hansel.
The Hornets didn’t have much luck against the Vikings either. Nobody was able to pick up a win during a cold and very windy afternoon.
Carlson put up a good fight in the second set, but lost to Brock Peterson in the number one singles match 6-0, 7-5. Miles Slack lost to Kelly Steele 6-0, 6-4 in the number two singles match. Jude Slack fell 6-0, 6-0 Wyatt Helberg during number three singles.
Martin and Carlson lost the number one doubles match to Travis Mihajlovich and Gabe Wurdemann 6-2, 7-5. Anderson and Grew fell to Drake Mellon and Ben Rossini 6-1, 6-0. Busch and Weller had a tough time during number three doubles and lost 6-0, 6-0 to Ashton Heath and Zack Rustan.
Big Lake continues their season with road matches against Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday and Monticello on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.