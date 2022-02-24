Big Lake takes bronze at state gymnastics meet

Big Lake competed in the team class A state gymnastics tournament on Friday Feb. 18 and had four girls qualify for the individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
The Hornets had a number of fantastic performances all weekend. On Friday during the team tournament they finished in third to take the bronze with a team score of 145.000. Mankato West finished in second with 145.600 and Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka were crowned state champions at 145.750.
Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith couldn’t say enough good things about how his team performed on both days of the tournament, “I couldn’t be more proud. It just shows the depth and the strength of our program. We have talented girls, but it’s not just one or two girls. It really is our entire team that steps up day in and day out,” said Goldsmith.
The Hornets started out on the vault and scored 36.425. Sophomore Ava Heinen averaged 8.6 and 8.725 on her two attempts. Freshman Allie Lu averaged 8.7 and 8.3 during her two attempts. Freshman Allie Goracke scored 8.975 and 9.025 on her two tries. Sophomore Lola Visci averaged 9.250 on both her attempts and junior Britney Krumrei scored 9.425 and 8.8 on average for her two attempts.
Next they competed on the uneven bars and scored 35.100 as a team. Sophomore Sam Merten started the Hornets off with a 8.125. Junior Grace McCrone scored 8.200 next. Junior Katie Goracke scored 8.375. Krumrei then scored 9.1 and Visci finished them off with a 9.425.
On the beam the Hornets scored 36.500. Sophomore Amber Grunewald scored 9.075. Allie Goracke was next and scored 8.950. Senior Kennadie Ell scored 9.250. Visci followed that up with a 9.225 and Krumrei rounded out the Hornets with an 8.725.
The Hornets finished on the floor with the second highest team score of the tournament. They scored 36.975. Amber Grunewald was first and she scored 9.150. Allie Goracke was next with an 8.925. Ell finished with an 8.7 after a 0.1 point deduction. Visci then scored 9.375 and Krumrei was last, but certainly not least scoring 9.525.
That adds up to a 145.000 score and a bronze medal and a third place finish for the Hornets after finishing in seventh last season. They won state three years ago.
Visci wanted to make sure the seniors on the team were able to go out strong, “we have a lot of seniors so I wanted to make it a really good moment for the seniors,” said Visci.
After qualifying five individuals for state last year, this season the Hornets sent four more this year. Krumrei and Visci qualified for the all-around. Ell qualified for the floor and beam with Allie Goracke qualifying on the floor. Krumrei won bronze after finishing with an all-around score of 37.5375. Visci finished fifth in all-around with a score of 37.2875 and was state champion on the bars with a score of 9.6.
“Lola (Visci) has put in a lot of work for the last three years to get to where she got today and Britney Krumrei has been coming to state since she was in seventh grade. To see her hard work pay off on a night like tonight is pretty special. Kennadie (Ell) is one of our seniors and for her to finish with making it to state as an individual on the floor and beam and having her best beam routine of the year and ending her career on that is pretty cool,” said Goldsmith.
The girls started on the floor. Krumrei placed fifth on the floor with her score of 9.475. Goracke finished in 16th with a score of 9.250. Ell finished in 30th with a score of 9.0875 and Visci finished in 38th with a score of 8.9875.
Krumrei and Visci then moved over to the vault on their next rotation. Krumrei finished fifth with an average score of 9.5500 and Visci finished in 15th with an average score of 9.3875. The two then went over to the bars where Visci finished as state champ with a score of 9.600. Krumrei finished in sixth with a score of 9.375.
Ell joined Krumrei and Visci on the beam to finish the tourney. Ell put on her best performance of the season on the beam and finished seventh with a score of 9.35. Visci finished one spot ahead of Ell with a score of 9.35, but had the tiebreaker over Ell, 9.3375-9.3. Krumrei finished in 13th with a score of 9.175.
Krumrei, who has plenty of experience at the state meet, tried to look at the weekend as just another meet, “I didn’t want to think of it as the state meet because that makes my nerves shoot through the roof,” said Krumrei. She said she knew she earned it, but didn’t want to psych herself out. She thought her performances went well, but noted it’s hard to finish on the beam.
“I just gave it my all. I left it all out there” said Visci. The sophomore was shocked to come out as state champion on the bars. “I wasn’t expecting that out of myself. I really just wanted to give it my all. I didn’t really care about the outcome, I just wanted to give it my all and feel good about the meet,” added Visci. She definitely left the meet feeling good.
Ell was happy to be able to end her career on a high note, “it feels great to end with a stuck beam routine. It was amazing. Just so much support from everyone on my team and all my coaches. It was great to end like that,” said Ell.
As one of the highest ranked teams in class A all season, the Hornets were able to prove why at the 2022 state tournament. Goldsmith got great performances on both nights from everybody on his team who competed and with a majority of their state performers coming back next season, the sky’s the limit for the Hornets gymnasts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.