Amber Jodlowski, a 2013 graduate of Big Lake High School and assistant swim coach from 2017 through 2020 is back, this time as the head coach of the swim and dive program.
Jodlowski was a four-time state qualifier for the Hornets, earning All-State honors her senior year. After high school, she went on to swim at Minnesota State University Moorhead for four years. She started swimming in seventh grade and swam throughout high school and made state appearances in the 50 and the 100 freestyles over her last four years
She brings a ton of experience to a roster that looks to improve this season. Last year the Hornets sent two girls to the Minnesota State High School League state tournament for the one meter dive, senior Britney Krumrei and junior Torri Ramert. Krumrei finished in fifth place with a final score of 351.35 and Ramert finished in 13th scoring 310.15
The first year head coaches’ goal is to add at least one relay team to the state tournament group this season.
So far the girls have participated in one meet, the Apollo Small Teams Dual Tournament at St. Cloud Apollo High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Krumrei and Ramert finished first and second respectively at the meet as the only divers to crack 200 points. The Hornets also got strong showings from Emma Forpahl and Emily Edlund. Forpahl took second in the 200 individual medley and Edlund tied for second during the 50 meter freestyle and placed second in the 100 meter freestyle.
The team is strongly motivated to get to work and improve every day in hopes to add that relay team to the state tournament picture while returning Krumrei and Ramert to the one meter dive.
Jodlowski has been supported by her assistants and Monticello diving coach, Mckenna Peterson, Hannah Storm and Heather Peterson.
The Hornets get an early test against Monticello on Thursday. Monticello went undefeated in conference dual meets last year and are 2-0 in duals already this season. It will provide Big Lake with an early indicator on where their form is and what they have to do to send more girls back to state later this year.
