2022 big lake swim and dive captains

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets swim and dive team captains, L-R: Jadyn Kluk, Britney Krumrei and Jenna Nygaard.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Amber Jodlowski, a 2013 graduate of Big Lake High School and assistant swim coach from 2017 through 2020 is back, this time as the head coach of the swim and dive program.

Jodlowski was a four-time state qualifier for the Hornets, earning All-State honors her senior year. After high school, she went on to swim at Minnesota State University Moorhead for four years. She started swimming in seventh grade and swam throughout high school and made state appearances in the 50 and the 100 freestyles over her last four years

