Big Lake Sports Round-Up

Boys tennis loses to Becker

Big Lake fell to Becker 7-0 on Thursday, April 15 in girls tennis action.

Zach Bengtson of Becker defeated Ty Slack, 6-0, 6-0.

Luke Bordson of Becker defeated Kobe Goodwin, 6-0, 6-0.

Bruce Kraemer of Becker defeated Wyatt Martin 6-0, 6-0.

Troy Nuest of Becker defeated Jude Slack, 6-0, 6-0.

Eli Scheideman and Ryan Bengtson of Becker defeated Miles Slack and Erick Carlson, 6-0, 6-0.

Wyatt Hiltner and Nick Gruber of Becker defeated Ian Anderson and Zachary Stegora, 6-0, 6-0.

Landon Peterson and Sawyer Brown of Becker defeated Hornets 2-0, 2-0.

Hornet baseball loses in last inning

The Hornets fell to North Branch 5-1 on Friday, April 16.

Big Lake scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning, but the Vikings earned five runs in the sixth and final inning to seal the victory.

Sam Schlegel had the sole run for the Hornets. He had only three at-bats and one hit.

Schlegel was also the Big Lake pitcher. He had six strike outs.

Track earns personal records

Big Lake went up against Spectrum, Paynesville, St. Cloud Cathedral, and Paranassus on Saturday, April 17 and a number of runners recorded personal bests..

Big Lake took fourth place as a team scoring an 84.

In the 3200-meter race Emilee Doperalski took first place with a time of 13:30.64.

In the long jump competition Raina White earned a personal best of 12-0. Grace McCrone also earned a personal record scoring a 14-1.

In shot put, three hornets earned personal best scores.

Hailey Anderson took first place and a 22-6, Grace Olson came in sixth place scoring a 19-9.5. Joelle Lentz took eighth place over all with her personal best of 19-2.

Girls golf comes up short

Big Lake came in eighth place on Thursday, April 1 against Becker, Cambridge-Isanti, Chisago Lakes, Monticello, North Branch, St. Francis, and Princeton.

Hornet Kylie Thomas shot a 128, Brynn Johnson shot a 138, and Sienna McConville shot a 144 for the day.

