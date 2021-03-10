Big Lake Sports Round-Up

boys hockey ends on top vs prairie centre
The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team broke its five game losing streak in a 6-2 win over Prairie Centre on Saturday, March 6.
Tyler Schmitt wasn’t messing around on the ice. He had a whopping three goals in the first period, getting his team hyped for the remainder of the game.
The first goal was off of the power play, the second goal was with help from Jacob Bahe and Trenten Rupar, and the third goal was with help again from Bahe and Rupar.
Prairie Centre scored once, bringing the score to 3-1 to close out the first period.
In the second period the North Stars scored first and then the Eagles had two more goals.
Bahe scored a goal with the assist going to Ethan Tobako and Rupar scored the next goal with the assist going to Luke Bordson. The score was 5-2.
In the third period Luke Ruppelius scored next for the Eagles with the assist going to Rupar.
The final score was 6-2.
Becker/Big Lake goalie Alec Anderson had 30 saves in the net and a .938 save percentage for the night.
Monday, March 8 coverage:
Becker/Big Lake fell to Mora/Milaca 6-5.
Bahe had one goal for the night and Schmitt and Rupar each had two goals for the night.
Goalie Anderson had 38 saves in the net and a .864 save percentage.
girls hockey loses twice to duluth
The Princeton/Big Lake/Spectrum girls hockey team had a chance to take on Duluth in back to back games on Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the Tigers lost in both opportunities, 7-2 and 7-0.
On Friday, March 5 Duluth scored first late in the first period and then Princeton closed out the period tying up the score 1-1.
Amelia Smith scored with the assist going to Carly Leitold.
In the second period Duluth took off and scored three more goals, bringing the score to 4-1.
In the third period Princeton scored 43 second in. Gracie Cook scored the goal with assists going to Smith and Bailey Isaacson.
Duluth went on to score three more goals against Princeton.
Goalie Mackenzie Dembinski had 52 saves for the night with a .881 save percentage.
The Tigers had 10 attempts at the net.
On Saturday, March 6 in the second attempt to defeat Duluth, Princeton was still unsuccessful.
Duluth had three goals in the first period, two in the second period, and two more in the final period.
The Tigers scored nothing, but had five attempts in the first period, one attempt in the second, and five attempts in the third and final period.
Goalie Dembinski had 45 saves in the net with an .865 save percentage for the night.
boys/girls basketball postpones games
The Big Lake boys basketball team will get back to competing on Thursday, March 11 and the Big Lake girls basketball team will compete next on Saturday, March 13. The teams have postponed all play due to separate situations with COVID-19.
