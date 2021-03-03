Big Lake Sports Round Up

Hornets are strong on the mat
Big Lake wrestling defeated Little Falls on Thursday, Feb. 25, 58-19.
At 106 pounds Big Lake’s Cash Stortz over Kobi Cameron of Little Falls (Fall 2:03).
At 113 pounds Cash Sixberry of Big Lake over Mason Rausch of Little Falls (Fall 2:45).
At 120 pounds Christian Noble of Big Lake over Austin Litke of Little Falls (TF 21-6 0:00).
At 126 pounds Big Lake’s Nolan Reiter over Beau Robinson of Little Falls (TF 19-3 0:00).
At 132 pounds Hornet Rocco Visci over Bryce Udy of Little Falls (Fall 0:45).
At 138 pounds Luke Schumacher of Big Lake over Dane Ballou of Little Falls (Fall 1:48).
At 145 pounds Hornet Dillon Browen over Hank LeClair of Little Falls (Fall 1:56).
At 152 pounds Johnathon Murphy of Big Lake over Jonah Olson of Little Falls (Fall 0:11).
At 170 pounds Big Lake’s Tyler Dehmer over Nathaniel Kludt of Little Falls (Fall 3:09).
At 220 pounds Jeremy Phyle of Big Lake over Little Falls in a forfeit.
Girls hockey takes big hit
The Princeton/Big Lake/Spectrum girls hockey team fell to Dodge County on Saturday, Feb. 27, 9-0.
The skaters scored twice in the first period, five times in the second period, and twice again in the third period.
The Tigers had two attempts to score in the first period, one attempt in the second period, and two more attempts in the third period.
Bailey Isaacson had a sole team penalty in the second period for tripping.
Goalie Mackenzie Dembinski had 57 saves.
Boys basketball postpones games
The Big Lake boys basketball team was scheduled to play Monticello on Friday, Feb. 26, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 related circumstances.
