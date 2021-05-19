Big Lake sports round-up

Girls golf takes on the conference
The Big Lake girls golf team competed against conference teams and came in last place on Wednesday, May 12. The team shot a 519 for the day and competed against seven other teams. Kylie Thomas led the Hornets in 34th place and shot a 118.67 Brynn Johnson and Sienna McConville both shot a 126. Kallie Starin was next for Big Lake in 43th place over all - she shot a 132. Kia Hjermsatd shot a 144 for the day.
Boys lacrosse falls 24-0
The Big Lake boys lacrosse team was defeated 24-0 by Monticello on Thursday, May 13. The Hornets are now 1-6 for the season.
Boys golf falls in third place
The Big Lake boys golf team fell behind Monticello in the conference and took third place with a 329 in St. Cloud. The conference teams competed at St. Cloud on Thursday, May 13.
Isaac Flicker came in fourth place over all and shot a 78. Ryker Stuk shot an 80.50, Aiden Johnson shot an 83, Tyler Anderson shot an 86.75, and Blake Anderson shot a 105.
Hornet baseball takes one run victory
The Big Lake baseball team defeated North Branch 4-3 on Thursday, May 13. Three of the Hornets runs came in the fifth inning and the final, winning run came in the eighth inning.
Tennis cant keep up
The Big Lake tennis team fell to St. Francis 7-0 on Friday, May 14.
Singles:
No. 1 Will Rowe of St. Francis defeated Kobe Goodwin of Big Lake, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Hayden Hill of St. Francis defeated Big Lake’s Erick Carlson, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 Saint Isaiah McColley defeated Hornet Miles Slack, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 John Cuscaden of St. Francis defeated Big Lake in a forfeit, 2-0, 2-0.
Doubles:
No. 1 Saints duo Jacob Tatley and Nik Coop defeated Hornets Ty Slack and Wyatt Martin, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 Ian LeTourneau and Parker McColley of St. Francis defeated Big Lake’s Jude Slack and Ian Anderson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 Saints duo Logan Cox and Oluwanifemi Deen defeated Big Lake in a forfeit 2-0, 2-0.
