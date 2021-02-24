Big Lake sports round up

boys basketball
The Big Lake boys basketball team added a loss to St. Francis, 73-57 on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Hornets were down 40-27 at halftime.
Jack Iverson had a whopping 33 points against the Saints.
Wyatt Windhorst had 10 points, Mitchell Spanier had six points, and Kade Layton had three points for the night.
boys hockey
Boys hockey falls just short
Becker/Big Lake fell to Pine City Area 3-2, on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Pine City Area scored two goals in the first period.
Becker/Big Lake scored once to close out the first period bringing the score to 2-1.
Ethan Tobako scored off of the power play with assists going to Tyler Schmitt and Luke Ruppelius.
In the second period neither team scored.
Pine City Area had 19 attempts to score and Becker/Big Lake had 10 attempts to score.
In the third period the Dragons scored first, two minutes into the period.
The Eagles responded about two minutes later when Schmitt sent the puck to the back of the net.
The score was 3-2 to close out the period.
Goalie Alec Anderson had 41 saves for the night and a .932 save percentage.
