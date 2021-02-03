Big Lake Sports Round-Up

Eagles fall to Pine City and Princeton:
The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team fell Pine City Area 6-3 on Thursday, Jan. 28 and to Princeton on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Pine City took a 2-1 lead in the first period. The Eagles’ goal came from Ethan Tobako 8:45 into the first period.
In the second period, Tyler Schmitt scored with an assist from Jacob Bahe. The score was 3-2 heading into the third period.
Schmitt recorded his second goal of the game in the third period. Goalie Alec Anderson had 17 saves.
Princeton 4, Eagles 2
Saturday, against Princeton, the Tigers held a 1-0 lead after the first period.
Ruppelius scored the Eagles’ first goal. in the second period. Princeton had a 3-1 lead after two periods.
Down 4-1, Ruppelius scored his second goal of the game with assists from Trenten Rupar and Bahe.
Princeton iced the win with three third period goals.
Anderson recorded 27 saves.
Boys bball takes on Becker/North Branch:
The Big Lake boys basketball team fell to Becker 83-78 on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in the Hive.
Jack Iverson had 19 points for the Hornets, Jonathon O’Brien and Wyatt Windhorst had 18 each, Mitchell Hill had six, Will Boeckman and Tre Gordy each had five, Mitchell Spanier had four, and Kyle Segner had three points for the night.
On Friday, Jan. 29 Big Lake defeated North Branch 88-86.
The Hornets are now 2-4 for the 2021 season and No. 5 in the conference.
Princeton/Big Lake falls once last week:
The Princeton/Becker Big Lake girls hockey co-op played only once last week, falling by a score of 5-0 on Jan. 29, to Northern Tier hockey co-op at East Bethel Arena.
The Tigers battled the Stars to a scoreless first period. In that first frame, Northern Tier’s offensive attack was unrelenting, outshooting Princeton 20-2. The Tigers finished the contest losing the shots battle, 65-11.
Back in action for the second period, Northern Tier was able to find the back of the net three times.
The Tigers quickly found itself down 4-0 just minutes into the third, while the Stars added a late insurance goal to push the final score to 5-0.
MacKenzie Dembinski made 60 saves for the game in the losing effort.
The loss dropped Princeton to 0-5.
Compiled by Michael Pappas
