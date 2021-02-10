You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake Sports Round-Up

Eagles defeat Willmar 5-3:

On Thursday, Feb. 4 the Becker/Big Lake hockey team defeated Willmar a5-3.

The Eagles opened scoring in the first period when Tyler Schmitt scored four minutes in with an assist from Jacob Bahe.

Willmar scored next to tie up the game.

Becker/Big Lake closed out the period with Schmitt scoring again with an assist from Luke Ruppelius.

Both teams scored in the second half bringing the score to 3-2.

Ethan Tobako scored with assists from Ruppelius and Matt Huffman.

In the third period Willmar scored one goal and the Eagles scored two goals bringing the final score to 5-3.

Tobako scored with the assist going to Bahe and Schmitt scored to close out the game with an assist from Bahe.

Boys hoops get stung by Princeton:

Big Lake faced Princeton on Thursday, Feb. 4 and fell 10 points short, 94-84.

The Hornets trailed the Tigers 52-46 at halftime.

Jack Iverson led the team with 29 points.

Wyatt Windhorst and Jonathon O’Brien both had 16 points.

Carson Kunz had 12 points for Big Lake.

Princeton/Big Lake falls to Rebels 4-2:

The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls hockey co-op played only once last week, falling by a score of 4-2, to Moose Lake Area on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Tigers were off to a good start, outscoring the Rebels 2-1 in the first period.

Amelia Smith scored about seven minutes into the game.

Teagan Zinniel was up next for Princeton/Big Lake with the assist coming from Smith.

Those were the only two goals for the Tigers.

Moose Lake scored twice in the second period and once more in the third period to ice the 4-2 win..

Goalie Mackenzie Dembinski had 38 saves, and a save percentage of .905 for the night.

Big Lake gymnastics defeat Becker:

The Hornet gymnasts defeated Becker 138.6 to 134.425 on Thursday, Feb. 4.

In the all-around varsity event, Lola Visci took first scoring a 35.4 and Grace Kluk took third scoring a 34.225.

In vault Allie Goracke took third place scoring an 8.85.

On the bars Visci took first scoring an 8.625, Kluk took second scoring an 8.6, and Britney Krumrei took third scoring an 8.45.

On the balance beam Krumrei took first scoring a 9.125 and Visci took third scoring an 8.975.

On the floor Visci and Kennadie Ell tied for first scoring a 9.075.

